LoL devs introduce new “Transcendent” skin tier for controversial Faker Ahri skin

League of Legends developer Riot Games has introduced a new tier of skin above Ultimate called “Transcendent” with the controversial Faker Ahri skin being added as the first entry.

League of Legends‘ newest skin has set off the player base once more. The Immortalised and Risen Legend Ahri skin was made to commemorate pro player Faker for his time in the scene. However, the high price tag associated with the skins has the player base labeling it a “scam”, with many willing to mass ban Ahri so that the skin can’t be used by players who purchased it.

Despite the immense backlash, Riot hasn’t announced any pricing changes as of writing.

Article continues after ad

Devs have now introduced a new tier of skin for the game, labeled “Transcendent”, hinting that more costly skins could be coming down the line.

The new tier is placed above ultimates, which were previously known as the game’s most expensive and high-quality skins. This includes beloved cosmetics like Elementalist Lux and Spirit Guard Udyr. Many of them change form throughout the game, and offer significant value for their hefty price tag.

Article continues after ad

The highest quality version of the Ahri skin will require players to cough up approximately $500 USD, making it the most expensive cosmetic Riot has ever sold in League of Legends.

Article continues after ad

Riot’s introduction of a new tier of skin implies that we’ll be receiving more of these premium cosmetics later down the line, much to the dismay of League of Legends players. It is likely that the other skins released as part of the Hall of Legends will also be dropped into this tier, but Riot is yet to confirm if this will be the case.

What Riot has planned for this new skin tier has not yet been revealed, but it may be the start of yet another skin controversy in League of Legends.