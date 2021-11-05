Doublelift is planning pro League of Legends comeback but there’s a big catch

Eight-time LCS champion and former TSM superstar Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng is considering a shock return to pro League of Legends after retiring at the end of the 2020 season, but there’s reportedly one big catch.

In the biggest shock move of the 2021 offseason so far, Doublelift is reportedly tossing up options for a return to LoL pro play, nearly a year after hanging up the keyboard.

According to LCS insider Travis Gafford, who is also close friends with Doublelift, the eight-time North American champ has been quietly exploring his LCS options for 2022 and is eager to return. There is a catch though: Peng wants to pair with a top-tier support on a contender team.

That puts a ticking clock on his possible comeback.

Several LCS rosters are already coming together behind the scenes, including Team Liquid, who have managed to secure another returning legend in Bjergsen, and TSM, who are going with a younger roster this year.

Doublelift’s possible return will see many teams hit the brakes on their League of Legends rostermania plans, however, especially considering his proven quality.

As mentioned earlier, Team Liquid has already been ruled out as one possible landing spot for the returning champion; the NA team where Doublelift won four titles has all but locked in Steven ‘Hans sama’ Liv for next year.

Reigning champs 100 Thieves are likely to stick with their roster for 2022, which includes Aussie bot laner Victor ‘FBI’ Huang, also shutting that door for Peng. Other contenders could include Cloud9, who are considering shipping off their bot duo, and Evil Geniuses, though they will likely keep Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki.

TSM “going young” next year also means Doublelift’s second request ⁠— a top-tier support ⁠— may not be fulfilled at his old org. Those plans may change for the NA titans, however, with Peng now available.

Gafford also suggested there “may be options abroad” for Doublelift, who has never competed outside North America in the domestic LoL leagues before.