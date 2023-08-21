LoL NA Legends Invitational event: Dates, teams featuring Disguised Toast, Sneaky, & more

The LoL NA Legends Invitational hosted by Disguised Toast in association with LCS has been announced, so here is all you need to know about its dates, teams, prize pools, and more.

The LCS Summer Split 2023 crowned its champion in NRG, but with its crowning also came an announcement of a new off-season tournament to celebrate the past and future of NA League of Legends.

Hosted by Disguised Toast, the tournament seeks to bring together a who’s who of LCS, NACL, retired LCS pros, and streaming personalities for a marquee tournament.

And with how successful the last NACL show match put together by Toast was, one to reveal the DSG roster, it’s fitting that it’s he and Riot who are collaborating for the first official tournament of its kind.

Below is everything you need to know about the LoL NA Legends Invitational hosted by Disguised Toast.

LoL NA Legends Invitational: Schedule and stream

The two-day tournament will run across September 16 to 17, with all the games being broadcasted on Disguised Toast’s Twitch channel with professional commentary by CaptainFlowers and Azael.

Additionally, there will be a live draft show to determine who will be playing, this takes place on September 3.

LoL NA Legends Invitational: Teams & Captains

Currently, there are no teams that have been fully announced. But we do know who will be captaining all four lineups.

Ex-LCS legends and streamers Scarra, Yassuo, Aphromoo, and Sneaky have all been announced as the captains. We additionally know that each team will have at least three streamers, one LCS player, and an NACL player rounding out the lineup.

We will update you here once the teams are drawn on September 3.

Captains Players Aphromoo TBD Scarra TBD Sneaky TBD Yassuo TBD

LoL NA Legends Invitational: Prize Pool

It was announced that the tournament will feature a $10,000 prize pool, however, it was not elaborated on how it will be divvied up for the teams.

Additionally, whichever team places first will also be rewarded with a pair of custom Vi gauntlets made by Hoku Props.

We will update you here when we learn more about the event in the coming days.