Disguised Toast hosting LoL showmatch to reveal DSG’s NACL roster

Disguised Toast is hosting a League of Legends showmatch to reveal DSG’s NACL roster for the Summer split, featuring a whole host of LCS legends.

After almost half a year into his dive into esports, beginning with his Valorant team in the NA challengers circuit, Toast has decided to also dip his toes into another Riot esport, League of Legends.

He first teased his plans on May 22, and on May 25 it was announced DSG was one of the 10 teams competing in the upcoming NACL Summer split. However, the roster is yet to be finalized.

With the split incoming, DSG is finally planning to reveal his roster in full, and in typical Toast fashion, it’s set to be done through a showmatch.

“Don’t worry LCS fans – we got you covered for tomorrow” Toast tweeted on May 31, poking fun at the LCS delays due to its players walking out.

Further announcing that the DSG NACL roster will be announced in a showmatch against a who’s who of NA LCS talents and legends who used to play together under Delta Fox and the free agent team, Meme Stream Dream Team.

The team includes fellow Offline TV member scarra, and a plethora of ex-LCS players turned streamers like Imaqtpie, Shiphtur, Dyrus, and Voyboy.

As for who will be on DSG’s roster, it has not been publicly confirmed yet. But according to a report from The Game Haus, DSG’s alleged roster is the following:

Aaron ‘FakeGod’ Lee

Tomio ‘Tomio’ Chan

Youngho ‘Young’ Choi

Brandon ‘Meech’ Choi

Tristan ‘Zeyzal’ Stidam

Greyson ‘Goldenglue’ Gilmer (coach)

One particular name to note on the supposed roster is Zeyzal who attended Worlds 2018 and 2019 with Cloud 9 and is the most experienced player on the team. And their reported coach, Goldenglue, has played for a number of LCS teams over the years, including Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Immortals.