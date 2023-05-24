Disguised Toast enters LoL with NACL team as Riot overhauls league

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has created another esports team, this time in LoL with a squad in the North American Challengers League (NACL).

Riot Games has announced an overhaul of the NACL after seven LCS organizations dropped their teams in the developmental league. With the loss of those squads, the developer began working to find new teams to fill the vacant spots.

A new organization joining the NACL is Disguised, an esports project owned by content creator and Offline TV member Disguised Toast and that also fields a competitive team in Valorant. Only a few days earlier, Disguised Toast had suggested that he was thinking about jumping into LoL esports by asking Twitter who the best available players in North America were.

The players on the team have yet to be announced, but Disguised does have a wide pool of potential players to pull from as over 30 players were made available after all but three of the LCS teams dropped their NACL squads.

Disguised joins LoL with NACL roster

Disguised will be competing alongside nine other NACL squads for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool in a six-week regular season and a shot at playing in front of a crowd at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles.

All NACL teams will get revenue from NACL through a partner revenue-sharing program that Riot Games is implementing in this league for the first time.

“Oh boy, here I go buying an esports team again. Thrilled to be part of the LCS ecosystem and will be trying our best to bring some excitement to the scene,” Disguised Toast said on Twitter.

100 Thieves, TSM and Dignitas were among the organizations to pull out of NACL after Riot Games lifted the requirement that LCS teams had to field a roster in the developmental league. This has caused controversy in the LoL esports ecosystem, with LCS players reportedly set to vote on Sunday on whether there will be a walkout.

Disguised will start its first NACL campaign on June 10, when the first week of the NACL begins.