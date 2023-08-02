Nadeshot calls for “patience” amid Tier 2 Valorant esports woes

100 Thieves Founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag gave his opinion on the recent controversy and woes surrounding the Tier 2 Valorant scene, calling for patience from pros and team owners.

In an episode of his podcast, Nadeshot discussed the recent woes around the Tier 2 Valorant system after players and Moist Moguls’ owner Ludwig Ahgren expressed their frustration with the current status quo.

The 100T head explained that he is a little out of the loop on the issue and has no skin in the scene as his organization is in the Tier 1 Valorant league, VCT Americas. However, he called for patience from organizations in the second-tier leagues and their players for Riot Games to figure out a better system.

“I just think that everybody just needs to be a little bit more patient. It’s easy for me to say that, sitting with a partnered Valorant team, but I don’t know,” Nadeshot said. “It’s a very intricate, complex, structured league… There are just so many layers of relationships, you just can’t expect these things to happen overnight. But, I am sure it’ll get better.”

Nadeshot speaks on Valorant Tier 2 system

Nadeshot also called out Ludwig for his recent posts on social media about the Valorant partnered league and calling for relegation. The 100 Thieves executive said that he thinks the content creator means well, but that he needs to understand the stakes around the esport and the current system.

“We got a lot of people in here that have been putting a lot of time, spending a ton of f***ing money looking for stability, trying to be a good partner to Riot. You can’t just come in because you got excited about Valorant in the past year and a half and expect them to open the pearly gates, the doors, and let everyone in,” he said.

Nadeshot also said he understands a lot of the issues at hand with the second tier of Valorant when it comes to the lack of events to compete in. His own squad is also done playing in tournaments for the foreseeable future after their elimination from the VCT Americas LCQ.

“I feel like I’ve been around long enough to know that things don’t just happen overnight and you’re at the will of somebody else’s company and you just have to be comfortable with that risk,” Nadeshot said.