 7 things to watch in LCS 2021 as NA league’s 'new era' begins - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

7 things to watch in LCS 2021 as NA league’s ‘new era’ begins

Published: 14/Jan/2021 6:18 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 9:17

by Isaac McIntyre
Licorice and SwordArt playing in LCS 2021.
Riot Games

Share

LCS

The LCS and its shiny new “Lock In” event are just around the corner, and it’s looking like the North American League of Legends competition is in for another cracking year ⁠— here’s seven things to keep an eye on as the league returns.

Finally, the League of Legends Championship Series is back. After a rollercoaster free agency period, and what felt like a very lengthy offseason, the premier North American competition is back in all its glory.

This time around, things are a little different. Nailed-on stars like Yilliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg have retired, and new star figures like Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh have joined the league.

The LCS has also switched formats, in an effort to step into a “new era.”

With all this change, it can be hard to keep up with everything heading into the new season. Luckily, we’ve broken down the seven most important League of Legends storylines in 2021 — here’s all the biggest things to watch in LCS 2021.

Watch Now: LCS Lock In Preview w/ Amazing

Can Perkz succeed in North America?

This is the big one, the question on every fan’s lips: can eight-time European champ Luka Perković make the jump into the LCS, and bring the same impact, flair, and total domination he’s become renowned for in his glittering six-year career?

Cloud9 had a rollercoaster 2020. In Spring, they returned to the LCS throne for the first time since 2014, and looked destined for Worlds glory. Five months later, they were watching the year-end event on television like everyone else.

It was a sting that forced Cloud9 into dramatic action.

That action turned into a multi-million dollar buyout for G2 Esports’ biggest star, their Croatian captain. Now he has to prove his $8.1m worth.

For our money — and Cloud9’s it seems — it looks all the world like Perkz will adapt. He’s played against plenty of LCS mid laners in his day, and has old friends like Zven and Mithy beside him at C9 to boot. We’ll just have to wait and see.

How Perkz settles in Los Angeles will play a big role in Cloud9's performance in 2021.
Riot Games
How Perkz settles in Los Angeles will play a big role in Cloud9’s performance in 2021.

SwordArt must embrace TSM leadership role

TSM have gone all out in 2021, picking up Taiwanese commander Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh to lead their new-look lineup. The Worlds runner-up slots in the North American title holders on a rich $6 million deal over two years.

Overall, the TSM lineup is a solid one, though question marks potentially hang over Huni. The real puzzle for the 2020 champions will be figuring out how to make all the pieces — including boom jungler Spica, veteran German star PowerOfEvil, and rock-solid bot laner Lost — work in unison to a common goal on the Rift.

Keep a close eye on SwordArt in the LCS Lock-In tournament. How he settles in will determine how brightly TSM shines this year, without a doubt.

Swordart has been a key voice in every League of Legends roster he's been on.
Riot Games
Swordart has been a key voice in every League of Legends roster he’s been on.

Can new LCS rookies replace Doublelift, Bjergsen?

This year, a new batch of LCS rookies have been dropped into the competition’s grinder, and have a chance to prove if they can shine. This time around, it’s all the more important too; huge names have left the LCS, and new “stars” need to emerge. Luckily, there’s a few to watch:

  • Toàn ‘Neo’ Trần (Dignitas)
  • Christian ‘Palafox’ Palafox (FlyQuest)
  • David ‘Diamond’ Bérubé (FlyQuest)
  • Nicholas ‘Ablazeolive’ Abbott (Golden Guardians)
  • Aiden ‘Niles’ Tidwell (Golden Guardians)
  • Ethan ‘Iconic’ Wilkinson (Golden Guardians)

Last year saw young stars like Victor ‘FBI’ Huang, Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, and Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra explode onto the main stage, solidifying themselves as top long-term prospects. Hopefully we can see the same again from this next batch.

Golden Guardians are putting their stock in youngsters for LCS 2021.
Riot Games
Golden Guardians are one team putting their stock in youngsters for LCS 2021.

Will next wave of OCE stars make the cut?

Four new and returning Oceanic faces have been added to America’s top league in 2021, after changes to the import rules made them LCS residents.

These include Astralis star Mitchell ‘Destiny’ Shaw, who cut his teeth in the LEC last year, as well as Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami, Quin ‘Raes’ Korebrits, and Lawrence ‘Lost’ Hui, last seen flying the Echo Fox flag for a stint between 2017 and 2019.

Combined, these OCE stars boast more than 500 competitive League games in North America, Europe, and Australia. Will they make the cut?

Fudge has been tearing up LCS Academy for the past year with Cloud9.
Riot Games
Fudge has been tearing up LCS Academy for the past year with Cloud9.

Can FlyQuest’s roster “click” in 2021?

FlyQuest has “excitement” written all over it heading into their new LCS campaign. The activist organization was 2020’s surprise package, making (and losing) the big dance in both Spring and Summer, and booking a team-first ticket to Worlds.

Heading into the new year, FlyQuest has changed gear slightly. Their star-studded team suffered a not-so-shocking fate as it was picked apart by Team Liquid, Team SoloMid, and Evil Geniuses in the offseason, and they’ve had to rebuild slightly.

What they’ve come up with — Licorice (Cloud9), Josedeodo (Rainbow7), Palafox (C9), Johnsun (Dignitas), and Diamond (C9) — is very interesting.

For an org that was being tipped early to miss playoffs, their roster inspires a lot of confidence. Licorice and Johnsun have tons of LCS experience, and Palafox and Diamond are being billed as next-gen stars. Keep a close eye on FlyQuest.

Watch Now: Best Players to Watch @ LCS Lock In

Could Team Liquid return to the top?

The most simple question many are asking is, “can four-time LCS champs Liquid” get back to their best, and claim another title?

TL were the best LCS had to offer at Worlds 2020, led by youngster Tactical, and they’ve only improved with Alphari and Santorin on the top side of the map. Expect great things from the team that reigned over North America in 2018 and 2019.

How will the pro meta shape out?

We’ve heading into one of the most interesting professional metas League of Legends may ever have; Riot have blown up the item system for their flagship title, and everything is powerful, versatile, and downright busted.

Expect damage, and lots of it. Pro stars have always had a way of finding the biggest avenues of power, and League 2020 is all about that.

Right now, strong picks like Jhin, Samira, and Yone reign supreme in solo queue. Olaf has dominated the LPL, and in the LCK, Aatrox and Kai’Sa have proven unstoppable. Akali and Lucian are also so dangerous they were banned in all five games.

These should be the draft battles in the LCS, either in bans, or first-locks.

Business

New Astralis CMO explains why she left VICE’s Refinery29 for esports

Published: 14/Jan/2021 9:00

by Adam Fitch
Samantha Yu joins Astralis Group as CMO
Astralis

Share

Astralis

Astralis have bolstered their ranks outside of the server with a new hire, bringing in Samantha Yu as the new chief marketing officer of their parent company.

The publicly-listed esports organization, much like other major companies in the industry, are placing importance on building their brand to stand out to fans and commercial partners alike even when they’re not competing.

Yu’s experience in content and media aligns perfectly with this objective as in her role as chief marketing officer she will help Astralis Group with their commercial efforts, partnerships, and establishing a deeper connection with fans.

She previously served as the vice president of brand and marketing at Refinery29, a publication owned by VICE Media, leading a team of creatives to deliver value to brands by effectively connecting them with the site’s readership.

Astralis
Astralis strengthened their brand in September 2020 by consolidating their teams under the one banner.

“I’ve been aware of the power and appeal of esports and its ability to bring people together since I was a teenager,” Yu told Dexerto in an exclusive interview. “I remember one summer, when I was visiting my grandparents in Seoul, one of the major malls had an area along a main walkway for people to play StarCraft. Big screens, gaming chairs, everything. I had been learning to play with my cousins, who were all obsessed, in the local PC bangs… but I was such a newbie. I was in awe of the crowds gathering to watch the competitions. There was a real buzz!

“More recently, though, I’ve been curious about esports as a way to connect with audiences and about gaming as a way for people to find entertainment, self-expression, and community. Esports has been a hot topic of conversation for anyone interested in innovation, content, and connection. As a marketer, I’m always thinking about new ways of telling stories and serving audiences. News of exciting developments in gaming and esports, from brand campaigns to trend reports to partnerships, came across my desk regularly at Refinery29. So I was naturally intrigued.”

Having been aware of esports for quite some time, the next question is why she chose to make the leap from a senior position in a major media group to Astralis Group. There are dozens of prominent organizations in esports that could benefit from her expertise.

“Astralis is already a strong brand with a clear mission to champion the positive power of gaming and esports,” she said. “It’s an organisation that’s helped esports reach new audiences and shaped the landscape. I’m coming in with a genuine curiosity and respect for what’s been accomplished both in the esports industry and by Astralis Group.”

Esports is gaining traction in the mainstream but it’s still a young industry that changes frequently. There are no best practices due to its infancy so creative leaders with fresh ideas have a lot of room to innovate. The media industry is similar in that its landscape is always changing as companies look for the best methods to monetize their audience without alienating them. With Yu’s nine years of experience at Refinery29, working her way up from an editorial associate to a VP, she’ll bring over a unique perspective from an industry that’s well-established yet full of challenges.

Astralis Garmin Partnership
Astralis
Tech brand Garmin entered esports in October 2020 through an innovative partnership with Astralis.

“When I first started at Refinery29, my focus was on creating great content and building a mission-driven brand that our audience would love,” she said. “Eventually, I also added a commercial layer, thinking about how we could introduce brand partners into conversations in a genuine way.

“Not only am I passionate about building brands and finding creative ways to connect with and engage global audiences, I also put a lot of care into the team that makes such incredible work possible. Creating an operation and a culture that enables the ambitions of the organisation to be met and the skilled people who are a part to feel fulfilled is extremely important to me. It’s not just about what we do but how we do it.”

There are real challenges that must be overcome in esports for companies to thrive. It’s hard to monetize the act of competing and that’s why we’re seeing organizations act more like media groups. Just look at FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves to see this in action.

Astralis Group understand the importance of building a robust and fruitful commercial arm, having already forged successful partnerships with major brands Garmin, Logitech, hummel, HP, and Bang & Olufsen. Adding Yu to their ranks will likely to see things taken up a notch but there’s no blueprint on how best for them to move forward. Their future is in their hands.

Astralis Bang Olufsen partnership
Astralis
Through a three-year deal with Astralis, Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen made their first move in esports back in September 2020.

“Part of what got me so excited about the esports and gaming industry was the creativity and the personality that shone through the marketing and brand activations, from game releases to fashion partnerships to in-game activations,” Yu told Dexerto. “That creativity invites more fun and surprising thinking.

“My main focus when it comes to partnerships will be to identify and create experiences that delight our fans where brands can play a genuine role. I’m always looking for that sweet spot where Astralis, our fans, and our partners can share in something greater than the sum of its parts.

“We’re working — and eager to work — with partners who want to create engaging and memorable experiences for audiences old and new. Who are eager to be a part of culture through esports and, especially if they are new to the industry, trust Astralis as their guides for connecting with gamers and esports fans. Who think creatively and aren’t afraid to experiment and try something new. And who are interested in building long-term relationships not just with Astralis, but with the esports and gaming community.”

Yu starts with Astralis Group on February 1 and will report to CEO Anders Hørsholt while working closely with other company leadership members chief revenue officer Jakob Lund Kristensen, director of communications Steen Laursen, and recently-announced commercial director Kasper Sindt.