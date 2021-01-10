How to watch LCS Lock In 2021: teams, groups, schedule

The LCS is kicking off 2021 not with the Spring Split, but with a new tournament called Lock In. Similar to the KeSPA Cup or Demacia Cup, NA’s top teams will duke it out in a pre-season event right before the main season. Here’s what you need to know.

LCS Lock In 2021 is a new pre-season tournament for all 10 teams.

$150,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winner.

Games start on January 15.

What is LCS Lock In?

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February. The action kicks off on January 15 over on the LCS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.

LCS Lock In 2021 teams and groups

As we mentioned earlier, all 10 of the LCS teams will be taking part in the Lock In tournament. Some teams may choose to field their academy rosters instead of their main rosters, but with $150,000 on the line, there’ll definitely be some teams gunning for the flag.

Among them, Summer 2020 champions TSM would be favorites. Having made a number of moves in the off-season, only keeping jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, the new squad will have a hard task in front of them. Team Liquid, CLG, and Cloud9 also made some big moves in the off-season to catch back up.

The 10 teams will be split into groups of two, with the top four from each group making it to the single-elimination playoffs.

Group A Group B TSM FlyQuest 100 Thieves Cloud9 CLG Dignitas Golden Guardians Evil Geniuses Team Liquid Immortals

LCS Lock In 2021 schedule and results

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A 100 Thieves vs TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm Group A CLG vs Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am Jan 16 Group B Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 16 Group B Dignitas vs FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am Jan 16 Group A Golden Guardians vs CLG 7pm 10pm 3am Jan 16

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm Group A Golden Guardians vs TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm Group B Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm Group B Immortals vs Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am Jan 17 Group A CLG vs 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 17

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Immortals vs Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm Group A Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm Group B Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm Group A CLG vs TSM 4pm 7pm 12am Jan 18 Group A Golden Guardians vs Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 18

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Dignitas vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm Group A Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am Jan 23 Group B Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 23 Group A Liquid vs TSM 6pm 9pm 2am Jan 23 Group B Immortals vs FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am Jan 23

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 24

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am Jan 24

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31