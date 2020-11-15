G2's Ocelote speaks out on Perkz amid Cloud9 rumors - Dexerto

That could well be it, folks. It looks like Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is finally about to leave G2’s LoL roster, as confirmed by G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago on Twitter. Perkz is believed to be on the verge of a move to LCS team Cloud9.

Perkz’ future has been subject to speculation ever since G2 were knocked out of Worlds 2020, with a return to the mid lane speculated to be a high priority for Perkz. LCS giants Cloud9 are the team most closely linked with his signature.

The discussion has created a mini civil war in the G2 fanbase, with some debating whether sacrificing current mid Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther to keep Perkz on board would be a good idea.

After Ocelote’s words today, however, it looks like Caps will remain in the midlane, with G2 left to hunt for a new AD carry.

Ocelote confirms Perkz departure

Ocelote left a heartwarming tribute to Perkz, with the underlying feeling that he understood his decision to leave.

Luka enjoys freshness and change. We are both together for very successful and honestly fun 6 years now. It makes total sense that we want to test ourselves without one another. The decision to try out new things is Luka's in full. He knows he could have ended his career here. — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) November 14, 2020

Ocelote was quick to dispel any myths of an internal feud over a preference of Caps, who he described as “our midlaner.”

Caps was, is, and will be our midlaner, and neither Luka nor myself would ever want to change that. I can't, in good conscious, force Rasmus to play a role he doesn't enjoy. You guys seem to ignore this. This was the last serious tweet you're gonna get from me in many months. https://t.co/2uMQA3Esy8 — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) November 14, 2020

G2 fans will be understandably disappointed with Perkz’ decision to leave, as it spells the end of an incredibly successful era.

What the next stage, as a team without Perkz, will entail is both exciting and daunting.

Who could G2 bring in to replace Perkz?

Ocelote being Ocelote decided to start off the replacement talk with a bit of fun, instructing fans to give “wrong answers only.”

The best response was from former G2 and current C9 AD carry Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen, who *jokingly* offered his services… unless?

Yooo hahaha — Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen (@Zven) November 14, 2020

Other offers came from Origen ADC Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, who volunteered long-time G2 rival Rekkles, while Team Liquid support and LCS MVP CoreJJ suggested he could provide his signature style of AD carry play showcased during his time at Team Dignitas.

Either way, G2 faces an uphill battle in fully replacing their longest serving player.