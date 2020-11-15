 G2's Ocelote speaks out on Perkz amid Cloud9 rumors - Dexerto
G2’s Ocelote speaks out on Perkz amid Cloud9 rumors

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:20

by Luke Edwards
That could well be it, folks. It looks like Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is finally about to leave G2’s LoL roster, as confirmed by G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago on Twitter. Perkz is believed to be on the verge of a move to LCS team Cloud9.

Perkz’ future has been subject to speculation ever since G2 were knocked out of Worlds 2020, with a return to the mid lane speculated to be a high priority for Perkz. LCS giants Cloud9 are the team most closely linked with his signature.

The discussion has created a mini civil war in the G2 fanbase, with some debating whether sacrificing current mid Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther to keep Perkz on board would be a good idea.

After Ocelote’s words today, however, it looks like Caps will remain in the midlane, with G2 left to hunt for a new AD carry.

Perkz has been a G2 player since 2015.

Ocelote confirms Perkz departure

Ocelote left a heartwarming tribute to Perkz, with the underlying feeling that he understood his decision to leave.

Ocelote was quick to dispel any myths of an internal feud over a preference of Caps, who he described as “our midlaner.”

G2 fans will be understandably disappointed with Perkz’ decision to leave, as it spells the end of an incredibly successful era. 

What the next stage, as a team without Perkz, will entail is both exciting and daunting.

Who could G2 bring in to replace Perkz?

Ocelote being Ocelote decided to start off the replacement talk with a bit of fun, instructing fans to give “wrong answers only.”

The best response was from former G2 and current C9 AD carry Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen, who *jokingly* offered his services… unless?

Other offers came from Origen ADC Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, who volunteered long-time G2 rival Rekkles, while Team Liquid support and LCS MVP CoreJJ suggested he could provide his signature style of AD carry play showcased during his time at Team Dignitas.

Either way, G2 faces an uphill battle in fully replacing their longest serving player.

Guild Esports forfeit Valorant First Strike win vs G2 for illegal boost

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:52

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games have penalized Guild Esports for using an illegal boost exploit in the EU Valorant First Strike qualifiers. The UK-based org forfeited their win against G2 as a result.

The decision means that Guild loses their spot in the First Strike EU Playoffs, and G2 will slot into the Best-of-Three match against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The team is allowed another chance to compete in First Strike through next week’s open qualifiers.

According to the game developers, Guild’s strat that utilized a Killjoy Turret as a base for Sage’s Barrier to boost a player was a violation against Rule 7.2.6 of the Global Competition Policy that outlines what constitutes an exploit.

“Europe RIOT officials have discovered that during their game on 11/13, Guild Esports used an exploit against G2 Esports. Exploits are prohibited under Rule 7.2.6 of the Global Competition Policy and as such Guild have been handed a forfeit loss,” Riot said.

While the rule’s definition leaves ample room for interpretation, it also gives a team the ability to privately discuss with referees, before a match begins, if a specific strategy would be considered a violation of section 7.2.6.

Riot used their discretionary powers outlined in the ‘Exploiting’ subsection of the Competitive Integrity chapter that lets them make “an ex-post-facto determination of whether an exploit has occurred,” meaning they could reverse the result of the single-elimination play-in match after the fact.

In the Disciplinary Action and Sanctions rulesets for Final Determinations (section 8.5), Riot says that all violations of the Global Policy will be enforced “whether or not they were committed intentionally.”

The TO opted to review the play and found that Guild was guilty of using the exploit to give a Defender an illegal early-round boost over Ascent’s B-Main wall.

Guild responded to the decision and maintained that they employed an “innovative use of abilities that was permitted.” They are now asking Riot to remove the now-identified exploit from Valorant.

“The team is devastated by this decision, and we believe we deployed an innovative use of abilities that was permitted. We request that now this tactic has been identified as an unintentional exploit, this is communicated to all teams and removed from the game,” Guild wrote.