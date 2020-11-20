 Rekkles finally announces G2 ADC move - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Rekkles finally announces G2 ADC move

Published: 20/Nov/2020 16:11

by Lauren Bergin
G2-Rekkles
G2 Esports

Share

Fnatic G2 Esports Rekkles

After a career that has seen Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson become the face of Fnatic, he has chosen to sign with European rivals G2 Esports to replace Perkz in the bot lane. 

When Rekkles announced that he would be leaving Fnatic the League of Legends world went wild.

Rekkles’ departure from the team that he has become the face of came as a shock to many who, although admitted that Fnatic hadn’t had the best year ever, never expected for the star bot laner to jump ship.

However, on numerous occasions, Rekkles has expressed that his main goal in the professional sphere is to win the League of Legends World Championship, and he’s realized he can’t do that with Fnatic in its current state.

Riot Games
Rekkles will rejoin his former teammate Caps on the G2 Roster

It’s official: Rekkles has signed to G2

While the departure of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković from the G2 lineup caused many fans to question G2’s competitive future, this signing has lit a fire within both G2 and general LEC fans.

This fire has only been amplified with G2’s hype video for the announcement:

Rekkles has always been a star performer, and his consistency and carry performances have marked him as one of League of Legends’ most iconic players. To have him join a roster that is already incredibly competitive is both the perfect move for him and for LEC fans.

A G2 roster featuring Rekkles will be unstoppable, and this announcement breathes new life into the future of competitive European LoL. While Rekkles’ last moves to Alliance/Elements weren’t his most successful ones, this move has a very different feel.

We can’t wait to see how G2 performs with Rekkles, and we know that he’s going to keep fighting until he achieves that goal of being a world champion.

Call of Duty

Skrapz reveals the only thing that could stop him being on CDL team

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:32

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League

Share

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League skrapz

British Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall has revealed the one and only thing that could stop him from being on a Call of Duty League team for the forthcoming season, ending weeks of speculation over his future in the CDL.

Throughout the CDL offseason, many fans were shocked to see the twins, Skrapz and Bradley ‘Wuskin’ Marshall, leave the London Royal Ravens, given their popularity among viewers and, in particular, London fans.

For a while, it looked like neither of the Mancunian twins would be representing a city in the second season of the Call of Duty League, with Wuskin hitting out at fellow pros spreading “dirt” about himself and his brother.

While their CDL hopes looked bleak for a while, things may have taken a turn for one of the twins, as Skrapz discussed his situation on stream.

Skrapz CWL Miami all star
Robert Paul / Activision Blizzard
Skrapz has consistently been a standout player on his teams.

With some teams not yet having a complete roster — in particular, the likes of Paris Legion, who have not announced a single player for their squad yet — we might yet see Skrapz make an announcement sometime soon.

After being asked how a meeting went during a Black Ops Cold War stream, Skrapz said that it went “really well,” revealing the only logistical thing that could cause an issue in terms of his standing on a team.

“To be honest, guys, the only thing that doesn’t get me a league spot next year is potential Visa f**k-ups,” he said. “That’s around about it really.”

Of course, with the majority of gameplay taking place in the United States, any players from Europe, Australia or other territories will need some kind of Visa to be able to live and work across the pond — for example, the current London Royal Ravens Roster, or New York Subliners’ French pickup Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez.

Whether Visa issues are a legitimate concern for Skrapz, or he’s just looking at potential worst case scenarios, is unclear. That said, it’s looking good for Skrapz going into next season — though there’s no word yet on whether Wuskin will be joining him on the main stage.