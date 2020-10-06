 Broxah says Team Liquid had to "play G2's game" for Worlds 2020 upset - Dexerto
League of Legends

Broxah says Team Liquid had to “play G2’s game” for Worlds 2020 upset

Published: 7/Oct/2020 0:42

by Alan Bernal
David Lee / Riot Games

The dream is still alive for North American League of Legends fans after Team Liquid pulled a major upset over G2 Esports in the Worlds 2020 group stage by playing the European champions’ own game, according to jungler Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen.

Their game against G2 was, by far, the bloodiest match TL has had in the group stage. For what it’s worth, it was also their cleanest performance with them absolutely denying their EU rivals any win conditions, taking all drakes and barons in the 35-minute affair.

Yet, as dominant as they were, the team implemented a paradigm shift after opening the Group Stage with two losses that ultimately led them to dominate in their third outing.

Down 0-2 after losing to Machi Esports and Suning, TL were inching closer to elimination and had to beat the LEC champions to stay in the mix.

David Lee / Riot Games
Broxah was relieved after beating G2 for their first win at the Worlds Group Stage.

“We decided to change the mindset,” Broxah said after the game. “We didn’t come in with the right mindset, the right preparation, the right approach to the first two games, but now we came in and said, ‘Guys, this is do or die.’”

With nothing to lose, TL decided to size up against G2 since they were counting on the European giants to be hyper-aggressive like they’ve been all season.

As someone who’s quite familiar with G2’s brand of offense, the former Fnatic jungler was on board when Liquid decided to take the fight to their opposition for a last ditch effort to get a win in the first round-robin.

“Fight them,” Broxah said, recalling TL’s game plan going into the match. “We know G2 wants to fight, we’re just going to fight them back, we’re going to outplay them, and we’re going to win playing their game.”

In sports, ‘playing not to lose’ and ‘playing to win’ are two completely different approaches to adopt and Liquid had been stuck doing the former. Broxah felt that TL “never had the ball in their hands” up until Day 4 of the groups, and were being more responsive to other teams than pressing the initiative.

But the team switched it up, starting with the draft where LCS Summer 2020 MVP Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in and LCS Rookie of the Year Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra picked Sett and Kalista into G2 Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković’s Ashe.

As for the rest of the team, Nicolaj ‘Jensen’, Jung ‘Impact’ Eon-yeong, and Broxah brought back champs Orianna, Volibear, and Graves, respectively, after prior matches resulted in complete duds for those picks.

But with a renewed mindset and a change of pace courtesy of G2, TL had the components needed to create an stunning upset in Group A.

Yicun Liu / Riot Games
Team Liquid improved their chances to making it to playoffs, with a win over G2.

The team now ties Machi for third place at 1-2, with G2 and Suning leading the pack with a 2-1 record apiece. The final day of Group A will be October 10 starting at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST, when every team plays twice.

As for Broxah, the fateful day will be the best chance to turn the tides of Worlds 2020 to potentially give NA a playoff berth.

“I’ve done some emotional interviews in the past, but right now I’m almost shaking,” Broxah said. “This win was so important, I was so nervous coming into the game, I’m so happy to beat G2. There’s still hope.”

Fortnite

How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:56 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:04

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
Riot Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the action kicking off on October 9, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 returns to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

Who is competing in FNCS Season 4?

While each of the FNCS Qualifying Heats are open to any player who has reached the Champion League divisions in Arena or higher, we know some of the big names who will be competing in the tournament, and their teammates for the event. You can take a look at a selection of the confirmed FNCS Trios below.

  • Bugha, Avery, and Jamper
  • Vivid, Co1azo, and RoLLer
  • Clix, Bizzle, and illest
  • Cizlucky, LazarP, and Owl
  • Scoped, Highsky, and Tuxey
  • Chap, Coop, and Skqttles
  • Riversan, Dubs, and Megga
  • Zayt, Saf, and Stretch
  • Benjyfishy, Savage, and LeTsHe
  • Mongraal, mitr0, and Tayson