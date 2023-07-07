Astralis reportedly selling LEC spot again after failed 2022 sale

Astralis is reportedly looking to sell its LEC spot for the second straight year after its potential sale in 2022 failed to materialize.

Astralis has reportedly put its LEC spot up for sale yet again, according to Blix.gg. The Danish organization previously put its spot in the European League of Legends league up for grabs in 2022. A deal never materialized for the organization, which was reportedly asking for between $40 and $50 million for the spot.

Teams mentioned in the 2022 sale include the popular French organization Karmine Corp and the Spanish esports organization Giants. Both companies have a good relationship with Riot Games, the developer and steward of the league, as they have spots in VCT EMEA, the European Valorant league.

Article continues after ad

The LEC saw some franchise shuffling between 2022 and 2023 as Misfits Gaming and Rogue left the league. Misfits sold their slot to Team Heretics while Rogue partnered with KOI who bought out the majority share of the company’s LEC slot.

Astralis reportedly in talks with multiple teams for LEC spot sale

Astralis is in talks with multiple teams for their LEC spot, according to the report. Team Falcons, a Saudi Arabian esports organization, is in the mix alongside a “big ERL team” and other investors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Michal Konkol/BLAST Astralis have not made much of a name for itself in League of Legends esports.

The report says that Team Falcons were in “advanced negotiations” for the Astralis spot, but Riot Games did not give the deal its approval. The developer has not allowed Saudi-based organizations into any of its main esports leagues as of yet.

Article continues after ad

Astralis hasn’t found much success in the LEC since its arrival in 2019. The team has never been to an international event and is currently out of LEC competition as its squad failed to qualify for the Summer Group stage. The teams also did not earn enough Championship Points to make the Season Finals tournament for League of Legends Worlds qualification.

Despite having a bright spot during the Spring Split, Astralis’ 2023 is done. And, if these reports come to fruition, they not keen on giving their LEC team another chance to compete.