Karmine Corp won’t be in LEC in 2023, says Kameto

In a stream to fans, Karmine Corp CEO Kamel ‘Kameto’ Kebir revealed that the French organization will not join the LEC in 2023, though he did not rule out entering the league in the future.

Kameto told fans on Twitch that KCorp won’t be in the LEC after it was reported that the organization could secure the franchise spot owned by Astralis.

The deal might not have involved an outright purchase, according to League of Legends reporter Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger, who added that a loan of the slot through Riot Games was considered.

Karmine Corp is a giant esports organization in the French community and has been one of the most popular teams on social media in 2022. The organization also has experience working with Riot Games in the French European Regional League and the new EMEA Valorant Champions Tour league.

Kamento said in an emotional address to fans that he hopes to join the LEC “the right way,” Seeger added.

Response to Karmine Corp not being in LEC

Fnatic Academy player Rúben ‘rhuckz’ Barbosa joined the chorus of KCorp fans who expressed their disappointment that the French organization will not be in the LEC in 2023. KCorp have built a large fan base over the past two years, with their League of Legends team, headlined by former Fnatic and G2 AD Carry Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, having a history of success in the LFL and the European Masters.

The LEC will have two new faces in 2023 after KOI partnered with Rogue and Team Heretics acquired Misfit Gaming’s slot. Both KOI and Heretics are based in Spain and, like KCorp, will be part of the EMEA VCT league in Valorant.

As it stands now, Astralis will keep its LEC slot in 2023 and continue to compete in the European league.