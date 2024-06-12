The League Awards for LoL esports revealed by Caedral and Sjokz

Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont and Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere have revealed they are running and hosting a new award show for League of Legends esports called The League Awards.

Both Caedrel and Sjokz are long-time members of the League esports community. Sjokz started her career in the game in 2021 as an interviewer for SKGaming and eventually worked her way up to hosting the European league for Riot Games.

The Belgian broadcast talent has also hosted and interviewed for other esports broadcasts but is known to many in the LoL Esports space as one of the faces of the LEC.

Caedrel counts among the most popular League of Legends streamers after he spent years as a pro player in Europe before becoming a caster for the LEC broadcast. His co-stream of LoL esports matches regularly outpaces the main broadcast and he streams under the Fnatic brand.

“We felt like this was something that was missing, a big award show to celebrate everyone from the entire scene across the world of Lolesports at the end of each competitive year. We’re hoping this can become a consistent event for the end of every year,” Caedrel said when announcing the award show on social media.

Details for the event, such as the location, dates, or how voting will work, have not been revealed.

While League of Legends is one of the biggest esports in the world, the esport does not have its own award show. However, it did receive its own version of a Hall of Fame in January 2024 thanks to developer Riot Games.

League of Legends players, teams, journalists, and casters have been represented at the Esports Awards in the past through nominations and award wins. But the industry showcase covers the entire esports landscape and makes space for other popular games like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Dota, and more.