Arcane Season 1 to be available outside of Netflix for the first time

Fans looking to catch up on Arcane or experience it for the first time will be able to do so pretty easily soon, thanks to a recently announced Blu-Ray release for the League of Legends anime.

Distributor GKIDS Films announced that the first season of Arcane will get a 4K Blu-Ray home media release sometime in 2024. The announcement does not specify any special features that may be included with the release.

The Blu-Ray release will mark the first time Arcane has been available outside its native platform. The series follows Vi and Jinx, two orphans who are trying to fight their way out of squalor and into the well-off city of Piltover.

Arcane debuted on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became one of the streamer’s highest-rated series. The wait for Arcane Season 2 has been excruciating, but Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent explained in a 2023 interview that’s because production only started after Arcane Season 1 became a hit.

The release does join a recent resurgence in physical media releases. In particular, popular Disney+ projects such as WandaVision, Moon Knight, and Star Wars: Andor made waves with Blu-Ray releases in early 2024.

The Arcane Season 1 Blu-Ray will likely coincide with the upcoming Arcane Season 2, which will come to Netflix in November 2024. Though Netflix has kept updates about Arcane Season 2 close to the vest, one of the show’s stars has promised a devastating finale.

While you wait for Arcane Season 2, you can check out all the best new movies to watch on streaming.