All LCS champions in history: Winning players and teams

The League of Legends Champions Series has been around for a decade at this point and is one of Riot Games’ most prominent leagues. While it may not have a great reputation internationally in recent years, the competition is an example of how esports can be run in a league system. Here is a breakdown of every player and team that has won an LCS title.

Many players have gone down as LCS Champions, though only some have achieved that status multiple times. The league has seen dynasties come and go, favorites fall flat, and underdog stories take shape.

The format for the league has changed many times since 2013, but it continues to offer a generous prize pool and slots at the League of Legends World Championship. There are two seasons per year, the Spring Split and the Summer Split, each followed by a playoff stage to crown a champion.

100 Thieves 100 Thieves were the 2021 LCS Champions.

While many LCS Champions have come from North America, the introduction of import players in 2014 has opened the doors to talent from other regions, like Europe, China and South Korea. Six different organizations have won a trophy in the LCS’s history, with Cloud9, TSM, CLG and Team Liquid the only ones to have done it multiple times.

All LCS champions by year and split

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Team Liquid dominated the LCS in 2018 and 2019.

Year/ Split Team Roster 2013 Spring TSM Dyrus, TheOddOne, Reginald, WildTurtle, Xpecial 2013 Summer Cloud9 Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation 2014 Spring Cloud9 Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation 2014 Summer TSM Dyrus, Amazing, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy 2015 Spring TSM Dyrus, Santorin, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy 2015 Summer CLG Darshan, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, aphromoo 2016 Spring CLG Darshan, Xmithie, huhi, Stixxay, aphromoo 2016 Summer TSM Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost 2017 Spring TSM Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Biofrost 2017 Summer TSM Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost 2018 Spring Team Liquid Impact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh 2018 Summer Team Liquid Impact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh 2019 Spring Team Liquid Impact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ 2019 Summer Team Liquid Impact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ 2020 Spring Cloud9 Licorice, Blaber, Nisqy, Zven, Vulcan 2020 Summer TSM Broken Blade, Spica, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost, Treatz 2021 Spring Cloud9 Fudge, Blaber, Perkz, Zven, Vulcan 2021 Summer 100 Thieves Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi 2022 Spring Evil Geniuses Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Vulcan 2022 Summer Cloud9 Fudge, Blaber, Jensen, Berserker, Zven

Who has won the most LCS trophies?

Riot Games Doublelift has won LCS titles under three different organizations

The LCS has been dominated by two names almost since the start of the league: Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg. Both players have secured multiple titles, with Doublelift winning eight to Bjergsen’s six. The North American AD Carry lifted trophies with three different teams (CLG, TSM and Team Liquid), while the Danish mid laner did it exclusively with TSM.

Over the years, several players have swapped roles in the Summoner’s Rift, though there are only two cases of players who have won the LCS in different roles. Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun has lifted trophies as a mid laner and support, while Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen has done it as an AD Carry and support.

A total of 46 different players have won the LCS since the first split.

Number of LCS trophies Players 8 Doublelift 6 Bjergsen, Xmithie 5 Impact 4 WildTurtle, Biofrost 3 Dyrus, Pobelter, Zven, Vulcan, Blaber, Jensen, Hauntzer, Svenskeren 2 Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation, Lustboy, Darshan, Fudge, CoreJJ, Olleh, aphromoo, huhi 1 Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, Berserker, TheOddOne, Reginald, Xpecial, Licorice, Nisqy, Broken Blade, Spica, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Amazing, Santorin, Stixxay, Perkz, Treatz

LCS champions by country

Tina Jo for Riot Games Bjergsen has dominated the LCS since his introduction to the league in 2014

League of Legends esports has seen many players take their talents to other regions. In 2014, the LCS was introduced to Bjergsen, who has picked up six LCS trophies, as many as Jake ‘Xmithie’ Puchero, a Filipino-American former player.

Article continues after ad

South Korea and Canada have each produced six different LCS champions (huhi is classified as a South Korean but was born in France), behind only the United States’ 15. Denmark appears in fourth place, with five LCS champions.

The list below shows which countries past LCS winners were born in.

Country Players United States Stixxay, Danny, Xpecial, Reginald, aphromoo, LemonNation, Sneaky, Hai, Meteos, Balls, Hauntzer, Blaber, Pobelter, Dyrus, Doublelift (15) Canada Jojopyun, Licorice, TheOddOne, Darshan, Vulcan, WildTurtle (6) South Korea Ssumday, Lustboy, Berserker, Olleh, CoreJJ, Impact (6) Denmark Santorin, Svenskeren, Jensen, Zven, Bjergsen (5) Germany Abbedagge, Amazing, Broken Blade (3) China Spica, Biofrost (2) Australia FBI, Fudge (2) Croatia Perkz (1) Belgium Nisqy (1) Poland Inspired (1) France huhi (1) Closer (1) Philippines Xmithie (1) Sweden Treatz (1)

This article will continue to be updated as more LCS champions are crowned.