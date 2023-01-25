All LCS champions in history: Winning players and teams

The League of Legends Champions Series has been around for a decade at this point and is one of Riot Games’ most prominent leagues. While it may not have a great reputation internationally in recent years, the competition is an example of how esports can be run in a league system. Here is a breakdown of every player and team that has won an LCS title.
Many players have gone down as LCS Champions, though only some have achieved that status multiple times. The league has seen dynasties come and go, favorites fall flat, and underdog stories take shape.
The format for the league has changed many times since 2013, but it continues to offer a generous prize pool and slots at the League of Legends World Championship. There are two seasons per year, the Spring Split and the Summer Split, each followed by a playoff stage to crown a champion.
While many LCS Champions have come from North America, the introduction of import players in 2014 has opened the doors to talent from other regions, like Europe, China and South Korea. Six different organizations have won a trophy in the LCS’s history, with Cloud9, TSM, CLG and Team Liquid the only ones to have done it multiple times.
All LCS champions by year and split
|Year/ Split
|Team
|Roster
|2013 Spring
|TSM
|Dyrus, TheOddOne, Reginald, WildTurtle, Xpecial
|2013 Summer
|Cloud9
|Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation
|2014 Spring
|Cloud9
|Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation
|2014 Summer
|TSM
|Dyrus, Amazing, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy
|2015 Spring
|TSM
|Dyrus, Santorin, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy
|2015 Summer
|CLG
|Darshan, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, aphromoo
|2016 Spring
|CLG
|Darshan, Xmithie, huhi, Stixxay, aphromoo
|2016 Summer
|TSM
|Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost
|2017 Spring
|TSM
|Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Biofrost
|2017 Summer
|TSM
|Hauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost
|2018 Spring
|Team Liquid
|Impact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh
|2018 Summer
|Team Liquid
|Impact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh
|2019 Spring
|Team Liquid
|Impact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ
|2019 Summer
|Team Liquid
|Impact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ
|2020 Spring
|Cloud9
|Licorice, Blaber, Nisqy, Zven, Vulcan
|2020 Summer
|TSM
|Broken Blade, Spica, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost, Treatz
|2021 Spring
|Cloud9
|Fudge, Blaber, Perkz, Zven, Vulcan
|2021 Summer
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi
|2022 Spring
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Vulcan
|2022 Summer
|Cloud9
|Fudge, Blaber, Jensen, Berserker, Zven
Who has won the most LCS trophies?
The LCS has been dominated by two names almost since the start of the league: Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg. Both players have secured multiple titles, with Doublelift winning eight to Bjergsen’s six. The North American AD Carry lifted trophies with three different teams (CLG, TSM and Team Liquid), while the Danish mid laner did it exclusively with TSM.
Over the years, several players have swapped roles in the Summoner’s Rift, though there are only two cases of players who have won the LCS in different roles. Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun has lifted trophies as a mid laner and support, while Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen has done it as an AD Carry and support.
A total of 46 different players have won the LCS since the first split.
|Number of LCS trophies
|Players
|8
|Doublelift
|6
|Bjergsen, Xmithie
|5
|Impact
|4
|WildTurtle, Biofrost
|3
|Dyrus, Pobelter, Zven, Vulcan, Blaber, Jensen, Hauntzer, Svenskeren
|2
|Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation, Lustboy, Darshan, Fudge, CoreJJ, Olleh, aphromoo, huhi
|1
|Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, Berserker, TheOddOne, Reginald, Xpecial, Licorice, Nisqy, Broken Blade, Spica, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Amazing, Santorin, Stixxay, Perkz, Treatz
LCS champions by country
League of Legends esports has seen many players take their talents to other regions. In 2014, the LCS was introduced to Bjergsen, who has picked up six LCS trophies, as many as Jake ‘Xmithie’ Puchero, a Filipino-American former player.
South Korea and Canada have each produced six different LCS champions (huhi is classified as a South Korean but was born in France), behind only the United States’ 15. Denmark appears in fourth place, with five LCS champions.
The list below shows which countries past LCS winners were born in.
|Country
|Players
|United States
|Stixxay, Danny, Xpecial, Reginald, aphromoo, LemonNation, Sneaky, Hai, Meteos, Balls, Hauntzer, Blaber, Pobelter, Dyrus, Doublelift (15)
|Canada
|Jojopyun, Licorice, TheOddOne, Darshan, Vulcan, WildTurtle (6)
|South Korea
|Ssumday, Lustboy, Berserker, Olleh, CoreJJ, Impact (6)
|Denmark
|Santorin, Svenskeren, Jensen, Zven, Bjergsen (5)
|Germany
|Abbedagge, Amazing, Broken Blade (3)
|China
|Spica, Biofrost (2)
|Australia
|FBI, Fudge (2)
|Croatia
|Perkz (1)
|Belgium
|Nisqy (1)
|Poland
|Inspired (1)
|France
|huhi (1)
|Closer (1)
|Philippines
|Xmithie (1)
|Sweden
|Treatz (1)
This article will continue to be updated as more LCS champions are crowned.