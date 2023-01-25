EsportsLeague of Legends

All LCS champions in history: Winning players and teams

LCS
Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The League of Legends Champions Series has been around for a decade at this point and is one of Riot Games’ most prominent leagues. While it may not have a great reputation internationally in recent years, the competition is an example of how esports can be run in a league system. Here is a breakdown of every player and team that has won an LCS title.

Many players have gone down as LCS Champions, though only some have achieved that status multiple times. The league has seen dynasties come and go, favorites fall flat, and underdog stories take shape.

The format for the league has changed many times since 2013, but it continues to offer a generous prize pool and slots at the League of Legends World Championship. There are two seasons per year, the Spring Split and the Summer Split, each followed by a playoff stage to crown a champion.

100 Thieves with LCS trophy100 Thieves
100 Thieves were the 2021 LCS Champions.

While many LCS Champions have come from North America, the introduction of import players in 2014 has opened the doors to talent from other regions, like Europe, China and South Korea. Six different organizations have won a trophy in the LCS’s history, with Cloud9, TSM, CLG and Team Liquid the only ones to have done it multiple times.

All LCS champions by year and split

Team Liquid lifting the LCS trophy as ChampionsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Team Liquid dominated the LCS in 2018 and 2019.
Year/ SplitTeamRoster
2013 SpringTSMDyrus, TheOddOne, Reginald, WildTurtle, Xpecial
2013 SummerCloud9Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation
2014 SpringCloud9Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation
2014 SummerTSMDyrus, Amazing, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy
2015 SpringTSMDyrus, Santorin, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Lustboy
2015 SummerCLGDarshan, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, aphromoo
2016 SpringCLGDarshan, Xmithie, huhi, Stixxay, aphromoo
2016 SummerTSMHauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost
2017 SpringTSMHauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, WildTurtle, Biofrost
2017 SummerTSMHauntzer, Svenskeren, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost
2018 SpringTeam LiquidImpact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh
2018 SummerTeam LiquidImpact, Xmithie, Pobelter, Doublelift, Olleh
2019 SpringTeam LiquidImpact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ
2019 SummerTeam LiquidImpact, Xmithie, Jensen, Doublelift, CoreJJ
2020 SpringCloud9Licorice, Blaber, Nisqy, Zven, Vulcan
2020 SummerTSMBroken Blade, Spica, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost, Treatz
2021 SpringCloud9Fudge, Blaber, Perkz, Zven, Vulcan
2021 Summer100 ThievesSsumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi
2022 SpringEvil GeniusesImpact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Vulcan
2022 SummerCloud9Fudge, Blaber, Jensen, Berserker, Zven

Who has won the most LCS trophies?

CLG as LCS championsRiot Games
Doublelift has won LCS titles under three different organizations

The LCS has been dominated by two names almost since the start of the league: Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg. Both players have secured multiple titles, with Doublelift winning eight to Bjergsen’s six. The North American AD Carry lifted trophies with three different teams (CLG, TSM and Team Liquid), while the Danish mid laner did it exclusively with TSM.

Over the years, several players have swapped roles in the Summoner’s Rift, though there are only two cases of players who have won the LCS in different roles. Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun has lifted trophies as a mid laner and support, while Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen has done it as an AD Carry and support.

A total of 46 different players have won the LCS since the first split.

Number of LCS trophiesPlayers
8Doublelift
6Bjergsen, Xmithie
5Impact
4WildTurtle, Biofrost
3Dyrus, Pobelter, Zven, Vulcan, Blaber, Jensen, Hauntzer, Svenskeren
2Balls, Meteos, Hai, Sneaky, LemonNation, Lustboy, Darshan, Fudge, CoreJJ, Olleh, aphromoo, huhi
1Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, Berserker, TheOddOne, Reginald, Xpecial, Licorice, Nisqy, Broken Blade, Spica, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Amazing, Santorin, Stixxay, Perkz, Treatz

LCS champions by country

Bjergsen at LCS Spring 2019 FinalsTina Jo for Riot Games
Bjergsen has dominated the LCS since his introduction to the league in 2014

League of Legends esports has seen many players take their talents to other regions. In 2014, the LCS was introduced to Bjergsen, who has picked up six LCS trophies, as many as Jake ‘Xmithie’ Puchero, a Filipino-American former player.

South Korea and Canada have each produced six different LCS champions (huhi is classified as a South Korean but was born in France), behind only the United States’ 15. Denmark appears in fourth place, with five LCS champions.

The list below shows which countries past LCS winners were born in.

CountryPlayers
United StatesStixxay, Danny, Xpecial, Reginald, aphromoo, LemonNation, Sneaky, Hai, Meteos, Balls, Hauntzer, Blaber, Pobelter, Dyrus, Doublelift (15)
CanadaJojopyun, Licorice, TheOddOne, Darshan, Vulcan, WildTurtle (6)
South KoreaSsumday, Lustboy, Berserker, Olleh, CoreJJ, Impact (6)
DenmarkSantorin, Svenskeren, Jensen, Zven, Bjergsen (5)
GermanyAbbedagge, Amazing, Broken Blade (3)
ChinaSpica, Biofrost (2)
AustraliaFBI, Fudge (2)
CroatiaPerkz (1)
BelgiumNisqy (1)
PolandInspired (1)
Francehuhi (1)
Closer (1)
PhilippinesXmithie (1)
SwedenTreatz (1)

This article will continue to be updated as more LCS champions are crowned.

