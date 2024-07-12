League of Legends players are done with dealing Brand, the fiery mage that can play any role in the game and succeed.

Champions that flexible usually thrive in one role or have a reduced win rate as players try to force them into disadvantageous matchups. Across all five roles in the game, outside of the top lane, Brand is in or just outside the top 20 most-picked champions in patch 14.13.

His win rate across all roles is 52% and he has a 15% pick rate. Because of this, League players have started to take note of just how powerful the champion is at the moment.

“Brand has always been fine but nowadays (for months ) there is a brand in every single game, in every role. This means what? That the champion is not balanced at the moment,” a player said in a post on Reddit.

Riot Games Brand’s synergy with items like Blackfire Torch is the reason why he’s so popular at the moment.

Other users agreed in the comments, saying not only is Brand powerful at the moment, but he is also one of the easiest champions to master. Others pointed toward his synergy with the item Blackfire Torch as one of the main reasons for his staying power across patches and roles.

“Brand is absolutely broken, his hitboxes are way bigger than they seem, the damage he does is insane and he can spam skills while not running out of mana,” one Reddit user said.

The only role where Brand doesn’t seem to dominate is top lane, where he is considered a niche counter-pick and not chosen often. However, his win rate is still high in the role.

The champion has also gotten some attention in professional play as it has a 14% presence rate, meaning he was picked or banned, across the entire 2024 season so far.

Brand has also not been touched by Riot Games much in Season 14, since most of his patch changes were bug fixes. Usually, when a champion has such a high presence and can plug into this many roles, Riot adjusts them heavily.