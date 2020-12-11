 5 things we know about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

5 things we know about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:03

by Lauren Bergin
LoL Ruined King Miss Fortune
Riot Games

Share

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Forge’s newest creation, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, has certainly caught the attention of fans worldwide. Here’s 5 important things we know about LoL’s newest instalment. 

When Riot Forge was announced back in 2019, there was a lot of hype about what this would mean for the future of League of Legends. Fast forward to now, where the Ruined King is nearly here. With the trailer being released and more and more details slipping through the cracks, LoL fans everywhere have a lot to be excited about.

While some are still toying with the idea that the Ruined King may eventually make his way onto Summoner’s Rift as a jungler, it seems pretty apparent that he’ll have a much bigger part to play in Riot’s newest RPG.

Here’s five things that we know about the newest instalment in the League of Legends franchise that’ll make you want the game even more than you already do.

Riot Games
The Ruined King is coming soon, but what is he bringing with him?

1. Each champions abilities have unique features

Just as in League of Legends, each champion will be given a host of abilities with which to explore the Runeterra universe.

Each character will be allotted two Dungeon Skills that will be used to engage in combat and interact with the world around them and its inhabitants.

Some of the puzzles that will become a main feature of the game will require you to have different champions on your party in order to solve them. Need a wall smashed? Braum is your man. An enemy revealed when they’re stealthing? Give Ahri a call. Team composition in Ruined King matters just as much as it does in standard LoL.

Ruined King TrailerStrutting around Runeterra has never looked cooler.

2. Visit some of Runeterra’s most iconic places

Part of the RPG aspect of the game is that Runeterra has been brought to life for players to explore in detail.

Areas such as Bilgewater (the pirate paradise) and the Shadow Isles (the spooky realm beyond the veil) are all accessible to run around and explore as part of the game. As players continue explore they’ll uncover a whole host of treats, puzzles and quests that will help them navigate the game.

NPCs will be available for a chat as well, so we’ll probably see a few familiar faces crop up on our adventures.

Bilgewater LoL Ruined king
Riot Games
Captain Jack Sparrow wouldn’t go amiss in Bilgewater.

3. Same champions, new gameplay

While there are a lot of familiar faces in that trailer that doesn’t mean we know exactly how the work in Riot’s RPG take on the game.

Utilising what Riot refer to as a “turn-based, lane initiative combat system”, champions will each take turns casting their lane, ultimate and instant abilities to defeat their enemy. Riot go on to say that “the system includes a health, mana, an overcharge bar, and a turn order list” to make combat smooth and easily understandable.

Items will be available during combat too, and your champion’s passive ability will have a major impact on how you fight.

Ruined King LoL Dungeon Screenshot
Riot Games
The game is a turn-based RPG.

4. You choose your champion’s path

While in League of Legends a champion’s abilities are largely set, Ruined King lets you level up your champion with the exact stats you want to level.

What’s cool about this is that not only can you have more say in your champion’s ability pathway, but it also lets you band together with friends to create the perfect team composition. No more random Miss Fortune builds or crit Ahris to ruin your day.

Runes play a part here too though, and these will also help determine how you transform your champion.

Miss Fortune Ruined King LoL Screenshot
Riot Games
Which path will you take as Miss Fortune?

5. Runterra has some fun activites

When you’re not slaying dragons and battling your way through the Shadow Isles’ dungeons, there’s a whole host of other features to explore.

You can take side quests, track special quest animals, fish then trade them for money or cook them, try your hand at the Battle Arena or pick up bounty quests on the Bounty Board.

All of these will earn you extra experience, items and rewards and, in some cases, some new lore. League of Legends has always been pretty good at giving their champions insanely detailed backstories, so it’ll be cool to finally be able to find out more.

Ruined King Bounty board LoL
Riot Games
The Bounty Board quests are the perfect way to earn some new rewards.

All in all the Ruin King sounds like an awesome addition to the League of Legends franchise. It paves the way for future LoL based RPGs, especially because Runeterra is such a big place. It would be cool to venture into the sands of Shurima or the icy mountains of the Freljord, but in the mean time drink up me hearties, it’s time to cause some trouble.

 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Freeze promo LIVE: Start time, leaks, ICON Swaps

Published: 11/Dec/2020 16:23

by Isaac McIntyre
New FIFA 21 promo "Freeze" appearing in Ultimate Team loading screen.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUTMAS

EA SPORTS kick off their FIFA 21 Freeze Ultimate Team promo on December 11, meaning a number of new cards will soon be added to the game. Some players even think it will replace FUTMAS.

The last few FIFA releases have seen the FUTMAS promo rule the month of December. The Christmas-themed FUT event has been chock-full of special packs, boosted FUTMAS cards, and a host of player SBCs that let fans unlock their favorite stars.

The name-change may not worry too many FUT fans, but there’ll be one question on every player’s lips; will the daily FUTMAS SBCs carry over to the new Christmas event, and will we see new puzzles and stars released in the building up to Dec. 25?

Without further ado, here’s what we know about the new Christmas promo so far.

FIFA FUTMAS cards
EA SPORTS
In the past, FUTMAS has been based around SBCs and challenges to win countdown-themed cards.

When will the FIFA 21 “Freeze” promo begin?

FIFA’s festive Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the FUTMAS event this time around ⁠— is still based around Christmas. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, December 11. The event should run for just over a fortnight, past Christmas Day itself.

In fact, in years past, FUTMAS has sometimes gone all the way up to the end of December, meaning we could see the ‘Freeze’ promo stick around for three weeks. This means all the packs, puzzles, and challenges may last until December 31.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team’s loading screen, we’ll get our first look at FIFA’s new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

EA SPORTS
Liverpool’s no.14 Jordan Henderson could be first up in the new FIFA ‘Freeze’ countdown.

Freeze predictions: will it be the same as FUTMAS?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name… they’ve not even confirmed if this newly-revealed promo is actually the new FUTMAS replacement yet!

That said, similar to how “Rulebreakers” replaced Ultimate Scream earlier this year, Freeze does seem to be the FUTMAS heir. The start date seems too perfect not to be.

If that’s the case, then “Freeze” cards should hopefully work in a similar fashion. Players are picked for the promo based on their national team rankings, where their clubs finished in the 2019/20 season, and what shirt numbers they wear in-game.

The numbers correspond to each countdown day in FUT. That means we’ll start at 12 on Dec. 13, and count down to one smack bang on Christmas Day.

Considering the event kicks off two days earlier, we could see a “14” to start the countdown this year. That could include Jordan Henderson (wears no.14), a Dutch star (the Netherlands rank 14th), and Wilfried Zaha (Palace finished 14th).

Palace powerhouse Wilfred Zaha could be a pick for day 14 in the Freeze countdown.
EA SPORTS
Palace powerhouse Wilfred Zaha could be a pick for day 14 in the FIFA Freeze countdown.

Icon Swaps 1 arrive during FUT Freeze

EA has now confirmed that alongside a “FUT Freeze Team,” and multiple player SBCs and puzzles, the new promo will also bring a fan-favorite moment in any FIFA release: Icon Swaps.

This the chance for FUT players to collect some of the highest-rated players in the game, Icons, through objectives and SBCs. Last year superstars like Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard, and Didier Drogba were all collectible through these “Icon Swap” series.

FIFA 21 may deviate from the normal a little here — they’ve done it for every other promo so far — but for the most part, there should be top-class players and rare packs to collect throughout the Freeze promo alongside the usual FUTMAS cheer.

EA has confirmed Icon Swaps 1 will be involved in the new Freeze promo.
EA SPORTS
EA has now confirmed Icon Swaps 1 will be involved in the new Freeze promo.

FIFA 21 Freeze leaks: ICON Swaps

There’s been little in the way of FUT Freeze leaks so far, except for a huge raft of pack codes, uncovered by FIFA 21 dataminer FutWatch.

These packs include “Base or Mid Icon Pack,” “Mid or Prime Icon Pack,” “Prime Icon Pack,” “Guaranteed Mid Icon 89 Rated or Higher,” “Mid Icon Pack,” and more.

It seems these packs will be linked with Icon Swaps, but it’s not clear if they are bonuses for challenges, if they’ll be separate SBC prizes, or if the rare packs will simply be available in the store (this one is pretty unlikely, all things considered).

FutWatch has also been able to confirm that Davor Šuker, one of the game’s Croatian Icons, has had his in-game code description updated. That suggests “he’s probably in swaps,” the FIFA 21 dataminer explained alongside the updated code.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about the FIFA 21 Freeze Christmas promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up, you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking SBC cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.