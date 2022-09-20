2022 LoL World Championship broadcast talent revealed: Captain Flowers, Caedrel, and more

The broadcast talent for the 2022 World Championship has been revealed – with Worlds this year featuring a host of talent from all of League’s major regions.

It’s hard to believe that the 2022 World Championship is only a few weeks away. As the clock ticks closer to the Play-Ins kickoff on September 29, the casters and broadcast talent for the championship has finally been revealed.

The broadcast will feature talents from all four of League’s major regions, and will even see a few international debuts for some of the newer casters in League’s ecosystem. The LEC’s Mikkel ‘Guldborg’ Guldborg Nielsen will take his first steps onto the international stage after appearing on the analyst desk for the LEC Summer finals.

Among those notably absent from the broadcast is LEC shoutcaster Aaron ‘Medic’ Chamberlain, who announced earlier this year that he would be forfeiting his Worlds spot to focus on his mental health.

There are also no minor region casters present at the tournament, with no Oceanic representation in the English-language casting team for the second year in a row.

Captain Flowers returns

One of League’s most popular voices will return to international competition for 2022 — Clayton ‘Captain Flowers’ Raines will be at Worlds for his first international cast in a year and a half.

He missed out on Worlds 2021 due to health concerns, and declined to cast at MSI 2022 due to the time differential of traveling from North America to Korea.

It’s unclear yet as to how the casting team will be split up over the course of the tournament. However, fans will be treated to some unconventional pairings as casters from all four of League’s major regions team up to bring coverage of the most anticipated event in the League of Legends calendar.