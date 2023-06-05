Honkai Star Rail player notices element mistake in game advertisement

A Honkai Star Rail player discovered a promotion that listed the 5-star character Clara as the wrong element.

At the time of writing, there are 23 playable characters in Honkai Star Rail. The roster includes various 4-star and 5-star options for players to pull for on limited-time and standard banners. Currently, the banner for 5-star Lightning character Jing Yuan runs until Version 1.1 drops on June 7, 2023.

After Jing Yuan, 5-star Quantum user Silver Wolf has her turn alongside 4-stars Dan Heng, Serval, and Asta.

Besides event banners, players can warp for 5-star characters on the standard banner – like Himeko, Bronya, and Gepard. However, one eagle-eyed Star Rail user noticed the gacha game gave one 5-star the wrong element in a promotion.

Honkai Star Rail advertisement gives Clara the wrong element

HoYoverse Pity can help players get guaranteed 5-star character pulls.

A Reddit user pointed out how an advertising mistake on the Honkai Star Rail subreddit. The advertisement for the gacha game included March 7th and Herta saying their Ice elements. However, it featured Clara with the Imaginary symbol.

“Svarog is physical. Clara, being a child, must have a lot of imagination,” a Star Rail player wrote.

Other than jokes about the likely mishap, additional users proposed theories about Svarog and Clara.

“She’s a projection of Svarog’s corrupted data,” another player remarked. “He’s imagining she’s still alive. You have to let her go Svarog, the accident wasn’t your fault.”

Other users suspected Honkai Star Rail could have accidentally foreshadowed a future content expansion. “Would be funny if this was somehow a huge accidental spoiler and many updates later we get an older Clara who can fight on her own now and is an Imaginary type,” one player speculated.

