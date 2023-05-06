Hogwarts Legacy player highlights differences in PS4 vs PS5

A Hogwarts Legacy player contrasted the graphic quality between the game’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.

Released in February 2023, Hogwarts Legacy initially launched for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. On May 5, the open-world Wizarding World title arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On July 25, Hogwarts Legacy will receive a port for the Nintendo Switch.

Some fans became concerned about the quality of the Harry Potter game’s performance on older platforms. However, one player pointed out how the PS4 and PS5 versions resembled each other.

Hogwarts Legacy’s PlayStation versions share few differences

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive hit since releasing

TikTok account WePC Gaming posted a short clip to display Hogwarts Legacy’s graphical differences between PS4 and PS5. The PS5 game is richer with shadows and lights compared to the PS4. While the PS4 port has fewer details than the PS5, the game still runs smoothly at 60 FPS.

However, players in the post’s comment section explained how the PS4 user may have turned up the brightness. Additionally, the saturation levels may have been altered as one player’s PS4 game looked identical to the PS5.

“My fiancee plays on the PS4 and I play on the PS5,” Michael Soto wrote. “PS5 clearly has superior graphics, but the game plays the same. The only downside is the load times.”

“Just bought it for my Xbox One S and it’s running really well, flying around does have some frame drops but it’s still fun,” Matthew Gardner remarked.

The game received a new update alongside Hogwarts Legacy debuting on additional platforms. The patch notes notably included performance improvements and an Arachnophobia mode, a mode that grants more accessibility to certain players by altering the appearance of enemy spiders and removes spider skitters and screeches.

To read the full patch notes, check out our article on the recent Hogwarts Legacy update.