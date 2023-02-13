Is Hogwarts Legacy cross-platform? Crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy has crossplay and cross-progression between PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Hogwarts Legacy is proving incredibly popular amongst Harry Potter fans, with many delving into the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While players are currently busy learning powerful spells, collecting mystical creatures, and uncovering the game’s secrets – many people will be wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy supports crossplay and cross-progression.

After all, being able to continue your progress and play with other people from across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC would only add to the experience. So, with that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about whether Hogwarts Legacy supports crossplay and cross-progression.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay and cross-progression?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy is the latest Harry Potter game to prove popular among fans.

No, Hogwarts Legacy does not support crossplay or cross-progression. This is largely down to the game being a single-player experience with no multiplayer components. For those that wanted to share progress across different platforms, this news will obviously come as a disappointment.

However, while Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t feature any multiplayer functionality, there are various companions that can help keep your playthrough from feeling less like a solo experience.

While playing with other Witches and Wizards isn’t supported, the developers could add certain cross-progression in the future. After all, this feature is widely available on many modern-day titles. It’s also important to note that Hogwarts Legacy DLC could also add certain features in the future.

Whether multiplayer, crossplay, and cross-progression will be among the added functionalities remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear more information.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

