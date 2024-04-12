R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2: How to get & is it any good?

A brand new weapon has landed in Helldivers 2 and is quickly becoming part of the meta. So, here’s how to get the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2 and whether it’s worth the effort.

The Helldivers 2 meta is always changing, and added weapons are always the first to be scrutinized and tested to see if a new challenger can beat the Slugger. Now, thanks to the Democratic Detonations Warbond, we may have a successor – the explosive R-36 Eruptor.

So, to give your soldier the best chance to spread democracy, here’s how to get the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2 and whether it’s any good.

Article continues after ad

How to get the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios

You can grab the R-30 Eruptor explosive weapon from the Democratic Detonations Warbond. Unlocking the Warbond will set you back 1,000 Super Credits, and you’ll need to head to the second page to find the weapon itself.

Once you’ve reached the second page, you can grab the R-36 Eruptor for 60 Medals, but be sure to complete some Major Orders to afford the weapon.

Article continues after ad

Is the R-36 Eruptor worth it in Helldivers 2?

Undeniably yes, the R-36 Eruptor feels a lot like a support weapon that’s been accidentally added as a primary. It’s powerful, can close Bug Holes, wipe out tougher Terminids like Bile Spewers, and essentially acts like a smaller Autocannon, making it ideal for Automatons too.

Article continues after ad

Its medium armor penetration means it carries right through to the harder difficulties, and it’s explosive nature brings enough firepower to spread democracy to all.

Perhaps the only downside is its small magazine – but if you bring a powerful secondary and grab a support like the Stalwart, then you’ve got a match made in heaven.

For more on Helldivers 2 content, check our guides below:

How to change your ship name in Helldivers 2 | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs? | Is Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck? | Can you play Helldivers 2 offline? | Helldivers 2: Trophies and Achievements