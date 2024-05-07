Helldivers 2’s “Charger Stratagem” reveals new way to kill a Bile Titan

The Helldivers 2 community has come across a brand new way of killing a Bile Titan and they are calling it the “Charger Stratagem”.

Bile Titans are some of the strongest and most dominant enemies in Helldivers 2. These bugs can wipe out your entire party. Wanting to avoid such a fate, players are always looking for new ways to deal with them.

That new method has now been found. During a Helldive mission, one player shot a nearby Charger and it exploded close to a Bile Titan. This Charger ended up taking the Bile Titan down with itself resulting in an incredible collateral kill that fans couldn’t help but admire.

This so-called “Charger Stratagem” strategy looks fun, and you can try it the next time you jump into a Terminid-infested territory. However, this is not the first instance where a Bile Titan has died randomly.

There used to be a bug where dead Shriekers would drop on Bile Titans and kill them instantly. The developers fixed that, but Bile Titans are known to have a buggy hitbox and often die of collateral damage as a result.

Nevertheless, this “Charger Strategem” strategy delivered some much-needed positivity in the community after the incidents over the past few days. Most notably, Helldivers 2 players review bombed it on Steam after Sony made PSN linking mandatory.

However, Sony has since reverted that change, and players are now back to enjoying the action. One such fan shared this very sentiment commenting, “the world is finally starting to heal from this debacle,” showing a willingness to forgive and forget.