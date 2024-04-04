Hilarious Helldivers 2 trick has players juggling multiple SSSDs at once

A hilarious Helldivers 2 trick allows you to juggle between multiple SSSD hard drives at once and saves you time. Here’s how it works.

Helldivers 2 soldiers are always on the lookout for the best methods to spread democracy in the easiest way possible on their mission orders. Whether it’s liberating Malevelon Creek and pushing back an Automaton army or eliminating giant creatures to spread the good word of Super Earth, the constant grind keeps players motivated during their gameplay.

Although apart from the combat side of a typical Helldivers 2 gameplay, players are also tasked with transporting SSSD Hard Drives to the Communications Relay and Upload Data Via Local Relay from time to time. However, you can only carry one SSSD at a time that can’t be damaged, and while holding it you can only combat with single handed-weapons.

But a new trick has players in splits since it lets you juggle multiple SSSDs at once. In a clip shared by a Reddit user, they repeatedly pick up and drop two SSSDs alternatively while sprinting away from an enemy.

To do the same, all you need to do is drop two SSSDs in front of you and carry and drop each of them one by one while you’re running. Keep the momentum going and you’ll be able to run away with multiple hard drives in a single run.

Several players who found the clip hilarious due to the user’s voice and their movement turned in their amusement in comments. One such player said, “Momma ain’t raise no two-trip b***h.” Another chimed in, “One trip or die trying.”

A third user added, “Reminds me of moving weapons across the map in Halo 2.” A fourth one wrote, “If you time it right you can throw them straight in front of you, same with artillery shells. Seriously speeds it up.”

Helldivers 2 players can’t stop spreading democracy fast enough, hence the trick above proves extremely useful in completing missions faster and giving soldiers enough time to focus on eliminating their enemies as well. Furthermore, Arrowhead has also commemorated fallen soldiers of Malevelon Creek with a free cape that you can get now in the game.