Helldivers 2’s R-36 Eruptor is getting buffed amid ricochet confusion

Amid Helldivers 2’s ricochet confusion, Arrowhead identified an R-36 Eruptor issue that will result in some interesting changes.

Helldivers 2’s divisive April 29 patch caused a lot of confusion about ricochet functionality. One misleading Reddit post claimed Automaton shields could suddenly reflect incoming missiles.

The community has since debunked the assertion, but Arrowhead still did its due diligence and investigated the claim. While finding no proof that rockets and explosives ricochet backward, the team did discover an issue with the R-36 Eruptor.

Arrowhead’s Associate Community Manager, who goes by SpitzerFX, revealed in a Reddit post a problem concerning the explosive weapon’s shrapnel effect. According to the developer, shots from the gun can explode and blowback shrapnel that deals enough damage to kill the shooter on impact.

As a solution, Helldivers 2 devs plan on removing R-36 Eruptor‘s shrapnel effect. Players shouldn’t worry too much, though, since the gun’s hit damage will receive a buff as compensation.

SpitzerFX explained, “…we’re looking to completely remove the shrapnel effect from the Eruptor but will be increasing its hit damage as a result. This should make it less lethal to the operator but just as powerful against enemies. It should maintain its destructive power, and as it is still classed as explosive, it will not lose the ability to break objects, close holes, destroy fabricators, etc.”

The developer additionally told players this change to Helldivers 2’s powerful R-36 Eruptor will have no impact on its area of effect. When this change will take effect has not yet been clarified.

Notably, the R-36 Eruptor arrived in the Democratic Detonations Warbond. Players quickly took a liking to it, but the shrapnel effect proved confusing because of its questionable damage output. As such, many Divers may welcome the effect’s removal and the Eruptor’s overall damage increase.