GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 CEO shuts down highly requested feature from players

John Esposito
a weapon from Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation WarbondArrowhead Game Studios

Replying to community discussion on armor, Arrowhead’s CEO states transmog won’t be coming to Helldivers 2, as it “doesn’t make sense.”

Helldivers 2‘s armor system has been a constant talking point in the community for many reasons, one point being the lack of a transmog system, which lets players retain good armor perks while remaining stylish on the battlefield.

Helldivers 2 player made their pitch for a transmog system in a reply to a Twitter/X post that shared how the developers could make meaningful changes to the in-game system.

It seems the conversation traveled far and wide, as Arrowhead’s CEO shut down the idea of a transmog system with an interesting reply.

“We are not doing transmog. It doesn’t make sense – equipment looks different because it has different effects. Swapping one for the other is like having an apple that tastes like bacon or the other way around.”

The reply was met with instant feedback from the player: “I’ll be honest, the armor is absolutely not distinctive enough for me to tell exactly what people are running and to know the perks from that.”

Plenty of other replies from Helldivers 2 players shared similar feedback, especially given that Pilestedt’s reply seemed to take the concept of transmog a bit too literally, as he focuses more on the look than the fact it’s for style and functionality.

The running theme was that the armor system feels like an afterthought. Given how much thought goes into team composition regarding stratagems and weapons on harder missions, the armor effects and bonuses have let players down.

If the stats portion doesn’t bother you, at the bare minimum, letting players change their armor color scheme would be neat to have.

Never say never to transmog however, as decisions like these may very well be in the works behind closed doors. Especially if we get the ability to rep Super Earth with additional cosmetic options in the future.

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

keep reading
helldivers 2 griefers
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 bug has some players missing out on big damage
Sourav Banik
Helldivers 2 R-36 Eruptor weapon
Helldivers
R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2: How to get & is it any good?
Jessica Filby
an image of Expert Extraction Pilot Booster in Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 Expert Extraction Pilot booster: What it is, cost & more
Sourav Banik
Helldivers 2 character running with Adjudicator
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 is underachieving with its subpar long-range weapons
Shane Black
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech