Helldivers 2’s new stealth armor doesn’t actually improve stealth

Helldivers 2 is dropping new armor as part of the Polar Patriots Warbond pack, with one item being called out for its stealth-focused description despite not actually including any stealth bonuses.

Helldivers 2 includes a variety of different armor types, players able to base their moment-to-moment gameplay on their equipment as a result.

However, those who prefer to sneak their way around a fight have been left “salty” after discovering a new armor set, despite claiming to be stealth-focused, is actually not.

The item in question, the CW-36 Winter Armor, will arrive at Helldivers 2 on May 9 as part of the Polar Patriots Warbond pack. As the name suggests, all items included in the new offerings are winter-focused. Though one eagled-eyed Helldivers player noticed that, despite the description of the Winter Armor suggesting it’s built for stealth, the item offers no bonuses to actually aid in the combat style.

Taking to Reddit, one Helldivers 2 player shared the description of the CW-36 Winter Amor, which reads as the following.

“Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it’s far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth.”

Instead of offering up some sort of stealth boost, as the description explicitly states, the armor instead offers up the servo-assisted bonus passive. This increases throwing range by 30% and provides 50% more limb health.

The original poster captioned the thread, “New armor set is a stealth armor that doesn’t make you stealthy, it makes you throw farther. That’s like an apple that tastes like bacon.”

They then explained how they’re “salty” over the misleading name and description. Further adding that they’ve “been waiting for this armor since it leaked, only for it to have the only perk I consider completely useless.”

Other players were quick to chime in, sharing similar sentiments as the OP. One Helldivers fan commented, “Not surprising. I’m pretty sure the one with the scout passive is the blue & orange one, the one that doesn’t blend in with snow!”

Another added, “I’ll admit that I’m pretty much supportive of most decisions AH makes but armor passives are not one of them. I really wish we had more variety when it came to these and didn’t just reuse old effects, or used effects that actually make sense for the armor.”

Currently, the armor you choose to equip in Helldivers 2 includes three stats. Armor rating, speed and stamina regeneration, as well as an armor passive that provided addition buffs. These factors determined by the weight of the suit.