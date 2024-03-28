Helldivers 2 players are desperate for key mission change in next update

Helldivers 2 fans are calling for a major mission change in a future update, with many slamming the inability to see what they’re getting into before diving.

In Helldivers 2, if you head into a game late and join midway through, you may find that you’re unable to see what the mission is when choosing your loadout and Stratagems. As such, it can make prepping for a battle pretty tricky, and now fans have had enough, with many calling for a key change.

“Please let me see the briefing if I join late” shared one user on the Helldivers 2 Reddit, going on to add that they “need to know what type of mission it is for my loadout.” Naturally, not seeing whether it’s an elimination mission, a rescue, or destroying some eggs can make preparing the four Stratagems practically impossible.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after posting, fans quickly took to the comments to share how much they agreed. One player seemed relieved that “It’s not only me” who’s had the same frustrations, while another commented that “it’s definitely needed” and “would be amazing” to implement in a future update so players don’t have to guess the mission beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Some users suggested new ways to introduce the change: “If it can’t be done pre-drop, maybe have a stratagem you can use once per mission to change your loadout” which could work in a similar way to Call of Duty’s Warzone where you can call down a loadout during the battle.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, the feature was present in the first Helldivers, as one fan explained: “In the first game, you could see the mission map and how many objectives were completed. You’d also see the icons for deep snow, so you knew to bring all-terrain boots.”

If Arrowhead Studios were to add in a little briefing description or mission statement during the loadout selection, it would certainly help players optimize for the location and the fight at hand.