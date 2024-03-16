Helldivers 2 players plead devs to make one change to DLC armor

Helldivers 2 players have called on Arrowhead Game Studios to include every type of Armor in upcoming DLCs after the release of the Cutting Edge Warbond.

Arrowhead Game Studios has taken advantage of Helldivers 2 immediate, partially unexpected success by already releasing new content in the form of the Cutting Edge Warbond.

This Warbond DLC features some awesome new armor and guns that players have been loving using so far, especially the LAS-16 Sickle, which some now believe to be the best primary gun in the game, changing the meta.

But, while players thought that cosmetically the new armor looked cool, they pleaded with the devs to change this one aspect for future DLCs.

Helldivers 2 want more DLC armor variation

The new EX-03 Prototype 3, EX-16 Prototype 16, and EX-00 Prototype X are fantastic pieces of armor. However, players were upset that there were two medium armor kits and one light, instead of one of each type.

“No disrespect to the devs, but this feels like a no-brainer,” one player complained.

Other Helldivers pretty unanimously agreed and wondered whether it was an unintentional oversight by the devs to not include new Heavy Armor in the DLC.

“Legit thought that was a bug/glitch. But the fact that that is intentional…What!? If they are going to have two medium in the same bond, at least have different passives,” said one disgruntled fan. “Yeah, I gotta assume it’s bugged or an oversight, cuz it makes no sense otherwise,” agreed another.

However, for some, they were content as they found being agile and light on their feet far superior to the extra damage resistance that new Heavy Armor would’ve given them: “All I need is light armour. Quick on my feet, quick to the grave, quick to dive,” they joked.

Still, Helldivers have been thoroughly enjoying the new DLC on the whole, finding that the new content has even changed the meta and allowed them to change up their playstyle.