Melee weapons could make Helldivers 2 more chaotic as devs tease future updates

Helldivers 2 devs aren’t ruling out the possibility of adding melee weapons to the game. However, balancing them around Helldivers 2’s trademark-friendly fire will prove a little difficult.

Helldivers 2 players have been calling for the addition of melee weapons to the game for some time and the issue was recently raised again on the game’s Discord Server. Initially reported by GamesRadar+, one of the team members at Arrowhead has given some insight into internal feelings on the possibility of getting up close and personal.

Circling back on a conversation about the planned inclusion of melee weapons and armor dyes in Helldivers 2, Community Manager Twinbeard spoke up. “It might still happen. As you know, we’ve been fairly busy the past month,” they explained. Despite their busy schedule, melee weapons in Helldivers 2 are “still branded plausible” by developers.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it’s understandable why the team at Arrowhead would be taking their time implementing melee options in the game. There have already been some massive post-launch alterations to Helldivers 2 like the inclusion of mechs but the addition of close-quarters combat could be game-changing in the most literal sense.

Article continues after ad

How would melee weapons work in Helldivers 2?

In our own experience, Helldivers 2 is all the more anxiety-inducing when you fail to keep some distance between yourself and the hordes of Terminids and Automatons you’re fighting against. Running into the midst of these enemies will be counter-intuitive to many players, especially with how easy it is to be overwhelmed and kept down.

Article continues after ad

It’s not just Helldivers 2’s cascading tide of enemies that could present a danger to melee players though. Wading into a group of opposing combatants that your overeager compatriots have decided looks ripe for an Eagle Strike is likely to be frustrating.

These are surely considerations that the devs are having to grapple with as they weigh up their options. If they can work out the kinks however, taking the fight to the enemies of Super Earth in a more personal manner would be a welcome experience for most stalwart champions of Managed Democracy, including this one.

Article continues after ad

The idea of taking down bugs and bots with a legally distinct lightsaber is almost too good to pass up. Of course, if there’s one weapon that suits Helldivers 2’s homage to space fascism, it would be a Chainsword.