Helldivers 2 players might get one good thing out of the PSN controversy

Following the PSN controversy, Helldivers 2’s director has hinted that players may be getting a new cape based on the game’s negative Steam reviews.

Helldivers 2 players may have succeeded in pressuring Sony to reverse its controversial plan to require those playing on Steam to connect a PSN account, but it seems like one relic of this incident may become an official and permanent part of the game.

Not long after Sony announced the change, Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt tweeted a fan-made “accidental cape design” based on the many negative Steam reviews the game received following the announcement, calling it “pretty cool.”

The design itself is based on a graph on Helldivers 2’s Steam page showing the ratio of positive to negative reviews in the days following Sony and Arrowhead’s initial announcement.

In addition to approving of the design, Pilestedt indicated it could become part of the game. Responding to a player who wanted the cape design added, the director said “The team is taking about a good name for it right now.” He also joked that “It’ll be $999.99 easy,” in response to a fan asking if it would be free before telling another “it will ofc be free.”

While Pilestedt didn’t share any names the team is considering, fans have suggested some solid contenders like “Mistakes Were Made,” “The Will of Democracy,” and “The People’s Voice.”

Though the PSN controversy will forever be part of Helldivers 2’s legacy, the Steam reviews may not stay so negative. Many players are encouraging others to change their negative reviews following Sony’s announcement in a project that the community has dubbed “Major Order: Operation Clean Up.” As of this writing, Helldivers 2 has Mixed reviews on Steam, a marked improvement from the Overwhelming Negative reviews it had over the weekend.