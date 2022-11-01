Hearthstone March of the Lich King: Death Knight class, release date, new keyword & more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Hearthstone March of the Lich King introduces the new Death Knight class, new keyword, dual minion types, fresh event system, and a boatload more in arguably the game’s biggest expansion ever.

Hearthstone’s next expansion, March of the Lich King, looks to shake up Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card battler more than any expansion preceding it.

Included in the expansion is a brand new hero class, a new keyword, a new minion type as well as dual minions, and so much more.

Let’s get into what’s new for Hearthstone with March of the Lich King.

Contents

March of the Lich King Death Knight class

The biggest addition to Hearthstone coming in the next expansion is the Death Knight class. Death Knights are the 11th hero class in Hearthstone and will be an incredibly dynamic class from the get-go.

Death Knight’s Hero Power is Ghoul Charge, which summons a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge that dies at the end of the turn.

The Death Knight class utilizes a new resource entirely unique to themselves called Corpses. DK’s are granted a Corpse when one of their minions dies, and they can spend the resource in order to enhance their spells and minions with powerful effects. The Corpse counter is located underneath the mana bar.

Death Knight will also have Runes, similar to their WoW counterpart of Blood, Unholy, and Frost. During deck construction, Death Knights will have three slots for Runes, which can be taken up by any combination of cards.

Some of the more powerful Death Knight cards will have a Rune value attached to them, just below the mana cost.

Death Knights will launch with 68 class cards in total, with 32 of those cards counting as the class’s core set. When the expansion launches, so will the new solo adventure prologue titled Path of Arthas which introduces players to the Death Knight class and shows off how Arthas fell from the light and become the commander of the scourge. Completing the adventure will grant players 26 Death Knight cards which helps the class catch up to the total number of cards for the other classes.

Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King releases on December 6. When the expansion launches, the Death Knight class along with 145 new cards.

March of the Lich King Manathirst keyword

Hearthstone’s new keyword is Manathirst which does the following: Cards with Manathirst get more powerful once you reach a specified amount of mana. You don’t have to spend that mana to power up the cards, you just need access to it.

Blizzard Entertainment Hearthstone’s new Manathirst keyword on new cards.

Manathirst grants cards extra value once a player hits a certain total of mana throughout a match, and is designed around the Blood Elves’ cherished Sunwell.

March of the Lich King Undead and Dual-Type Minions

Hearthstone is getting a new minion type called Undead. The typing is on-theme with the new Death Knight class and will have tons of new cards that will debut in the expansion.

Blizzard Entertainment The new Legendary minion Invincible, with a Dual-Type.

On top of that, the devs are going back and retroactively making tons of older cards have the Undead minion typing.

With so many minion types being in the game now, Blizzard is also introducing Dual-Type Minions, which will allow minions to have two different types at once.

As so many cards in the pool could have two typings at once, it was only a matter of time before Blizzard pulled the trigger and allowed cards to hold two typings at once.