Hearthstone March of the Lich King expansion revealed with new Death Knight class

Hearthstone has revealed its next expansion as March of the Lich King, which brings over 200 new cards and the game’s 11th hero class, Death Knight, into the mix for the very first time.

Death Knights are coming to Hearthstone as the game’s 11th hero class. After years of rumors and loud fan outcry, developer Blizzard Entertainment is finally bringing the icy knights from Northrend to the digital card battler.

Death Knights have an incredibly powerful new hero power, a never before seen resource pool called Corpses, and new deck-building mechanics called Runes.

On top of that, March of the Lich King is the biggest expansion yet bringing over 200 new cards, as well as dual-minions types, a new minion type, and a new keyword.

Hearthstone March of the Lich King revealed

March of the Lich King sees Arthas, the Lich King, take over the Blood Elf city of Silvermoon, inspiring many of the new cards and their card art.

The trailer for the new expansion sees Arthas square off against Lady Liadrin, showing off the powers of the new Death Knight class.

The Death Knight class has the hero power Ghoul Charge, which summons a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge, which dies at the end of the turn.

On top of that, DK’s have a unique resource called Corpses which allows their cards to trigger specific and often power effects.

They also have Runes from the three main Death Knight specializations they can build their decks from including Blood, Unholy, and Frost. Death Knight cards take up a certain number of Runes for each and will allow players to build hybrid classes using each of the specs.

The expansion grants 68 class-specific cards to Death Knights, and also adds 145 new cards outside of the new class.

March of the Lich King also introduces a new solo adventure for players to play through as players witness Arthas turn from the light into the commander of the scourge, unlocking the class and all the core class cards along the way.

With a new class, over 200 new cards, and a new solo adventure, this could be the biggest and most evil expansion yet.