How to watch $1m Halo Infinite World Championship 2022: Streams, schedule, groups

11 months on from the release of Halo Infinite, following a year full of online qualifiers and LAN Majors, all that remains in the 2022 HCS season is the Halo World Championship event. From when it all gets underway to a look at the finalized groups, here’s all you need to keep up to date.

The biggest Halo tournament of the year is finally in focus. The 2022 Halo World Championship is on the horizon as the world’s best teams are set to duke it out for ultimate bragging rights and a hefty $1 million prize pool in just a matter of days.

On the back of OpTic’s dominant showing at Orlando, the likes of Cloud9, Sentinels, FaZe, and many others will all be looking to tear down the Green Wall and etch their spot in the history books with the biggest win of the year.

So with all eyes on the Washington State Convention Center, stakes couldn’t be higher. If you’re looking to keep up with results and stay on top of the action, we’ve got you covered below with everything there is to know about the Halo World Championship event.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Streams & Schedule

The Halo World Championship event gets underway at 12PM PT Thursday, October 20 and is set to run through until Sunday, October 23. Currently, it’s unclear how long each day of play may be, but as usual with Halo, it’s safe to except a full afternoon of competition.

As always, matches will be on display across four separate broadcasts. Games will be split among the main Halo Twitch channel along with HCS, HCS Red, and HCS Blue.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Format

While Majors all retained the same format throughout the year, things are a little different at Champs. Brand new to the final event of 2022 is the Play-In stage. Here, teams from around the world are given another chance in order to “guarantee global representation,” as Tashi recently explained.

The top two teams from each HCS region (North America, Europe, Mexico, & Australia and New Zealand) that didn’t place in the Top 12 at Orlando will be granted another chance in this Worlds Play-In Stage. At the conclusion of a double-elimination bracket, the top four squads will punch their ticket to the Group Stage.

Speaking of, the Group Stage then follows as 16 teams are split into four batches before competing in a single round robin. From here, the fourth-place team in each group is knocked out while the top three advance. All matches are best of five.

Next comes the final Bracket Stage of the event, as the remaining 12 teams are dropped into a double-elimination bracket. The better their placing in the Group Stage, the better their seeding into the bracket. Once again, all matches are best of five except for the Grand Final which bumps to a best of seven.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Groups

Group A

Placement Team Series 1 Native Gaming Red 0-0 1 OpTic Gaming 0-0 1 Oxygen Esports 0-0 1 TBD – Play In #1 0-0

Group B

Placement Team Series 1 Cloud9 0-0 1 Gamers First 0-0 1 Team WaR 0-0 1 TBD – Play In #2 0-0

Group C

Placement Team Series 1 FaZe Clan 0-0 1 G2 Esports 0-0 1 TSS Esports 0-0 1 TBD – Play In #3 0-0

Group D

Placement Team Series 1 eUnited 0-0 1 Natus Vincere 0-0 1 Sentinels 0-0 1 TBD – Play In #4 0-0

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Teams & Players

Team Players OpTic Gaming aPG, FormaL, Lucid, Trippy Gamers First bubu dubu, PreDevoNatoR, Squalleye, Swish Sentinels Frosty, LethuL, Royal2, Snakebite Cloud9 Bound, Eco, Penguin, StelluR eUnited Rayne, RyaNoob, Snip3down, Suspector G2 Esports Barcode, Gilkey, Sabinater, Str8 Sick Native Red Druk, Manny, SoulSnipe, Taulek FaZe Clan Falcated, KingNick, Renegade, Spartan Natus Vincere Jimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, Snakey Oxygen Esports Boamx, Kuhlect, Nemassist, TritoN Team WaR Envore, Hysteria, Rammyy, tonisun TSS Esports Ace, Huss, Mortally, SuperCC Fnatic (Play-In) Arctic, Juziro, Sceptify, Suppressed Complexity Gaming (Play-In) CyKul, MoNsTcR, Neuronical, Vetra Acend (Play-In) Lqgend, Respectful, Sica, Snipedrone JLINGZ esports (Play-In) Morguh, Phlux, Quadios, SeptiQ Spacestation (Play-In) Atzo, Drift, Nugget, Tapping Buttons Team Cruelty (Play-In) DragoniaK, Goriloco, Noblc, Rinnegan Chiefs Esports Club (Play-In) Beastn, BZIIRK, Madsy, Slayz Divine Mind (Play-In) Pipz, Plasma, Rated, Swayz

Be sure to check back over the coming days as we’ll keep you posted here with a full schedule as further details emerge.