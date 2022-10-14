EsportsHalo

How to watch $1m Halo Infinite World Championship 2022: Streams, schedule, groups

11 months on from the release of Halo Infinite, following a year full of online qualifiers and LAN Majors, all that remains in the 2022 HCS season is the Halo World Championship event. From when it all gets underway to a look at the finalized groups, here’s all you need to keep up to date.

The biggest Halo tournament of the year is finally in focus. The 2022 Halo World Championship is on the horizon as the world’s best teams are set to duke it out for ultimate bragging rights and a hefty $1 million prize pool in just a matter of days.

On the back of OpTic’s dominant showing at Orlando, the likes of Cloud9, Sentinels, FaZe, and many others will all be looking to tear down the Green Wall and etch their spot in the history books with the biggest win of the year.

So with all eyes on the Washington State Convention Center, stakes couldn’t be higher. If you’re looking to keep up with results and stay on top of the action, we’ve got you covered below with everything there is to know about the Halo World Championship event.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Streams & Schedule

The Halo World Championship event gets underway at 12PM PT Thursday, October 20 and is set to run through until Sunday, October 23. Currently, it’s unclear how long each day of play may be, but as usual with Halo, it’s safe to except a full afternoon of competition.

As always, matches will be on display across four separate broadcasts. Games will be split among the main Halo Twitch channel along with HCS, HCS Red, and HCS Blue.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Format

While Majors all retained the same format throughout the year, things are a little different at Champs. Brand new to the final event of 2022 is the Play-In stage. Here, teams from around the world are given another chance in order to “guarantee global representation,” as Tashi recently explained.

The top two teams from each HCS region (North America, Europe, Mexico, & Australia and New Zealand) that didn’t place in the Top 12 at Orlando will be granted another chance in this Worlds Play-In Stage. At the conclusion of a double-elimination bracket, the top four squads will punch their ticket to the Group Stage.

Speaking of, the Group Stage then follows as 16 teams are split into four batches before competing in a single round robin. From here, the fourth-place team in each group is knocked out while the top three advance. All matches are best of five.

Next comes the final Bracket Stage of the event, as the remaining 12 teams are dropped into a double-elimination bracket. The better their placing in the Group Stage, the better their seeding into the bracket. Once again, all matches are best of five except for the Grand Final which bumps to a best of seven.

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Groups

Group A

PlacementTeamSeries
1Native Gaming Red0-0
1OpTic Gaming0-0
1Oxygen Esports0-0
1TBD – Play In #10-0

Group B

PlacementTeamSeries
1Cloud90-0
1Gamers First0-0
1Team WaR0-0
1TBD – Play In #20-0

Group C

PlacementTeamSeries
1FaZe Clan0-0
1G2 Esports0-0
1TSS Esports0-0
1TBD – Play In #30-0

Group D

PlacementTeamSeries
1eUnited0-0
1Natus Vincere0-0
1Sentinels0-0
1TBD – Play In #40-0

HCS Halo World Championship 2022: Teams & Players

TeamPlayers
OpTic GamingaPG, FormaL, Lucid, Trippy
Gamers Firstbubu dubu, PreDevoNatoR, Squalleye, Swish
SentinelsFrosty, LethuL, Royal2, Snakebite
Cloud9Bound, Eco, Penguin, StelluR
eUnitedRayne, RyaNoob, Snip3down, Suspector
G2 EsportsBarcode, Gilkey, Sabinater, Str8 Sick
Native RedDruk, Manny, SoulSnipe, Taulek
FaZe ClanFalcated, KingNick, Renegade, Spartan
Natus VincereJimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, Snakey
Oxygen EsportsBoamx, Kuhlect, Nemassist, TritoN
Team WaREnvore, Hysteria, Rammyy, tonisun
TSS EsportsAce, Huss, Mortally, SuperCC
Fnatic (Play-In)Arctic, Juziro, Sceptify, Suppressed
Complexity Gaming (Play-In)CyKul, MoNsTcR, Neuronical, Vetra
Acend (Play-In)Lqgend, Respectful, Sica, Snipedrone
JLINGZ esports (Play-In)Morguh, Phlux, Quadios, SeptiQ
Spacestation (Play-In)Atzo, Drift, Nugget, Tapping Buttons
Team Cruelty (Play-In)DragoniaK, Goriloco, Noblc, Rinnegan
Chiefs Esports Club (Play-In)Beastn, BZIIRK, Madsy, Slayz
Divine Mind (Play-In)Pipz, Plasma, Rated, Swayz

Be sure to check back over the coming days as we’ll keep you posted here with a full schedule as further details emerge.

