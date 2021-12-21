How to report players in Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC

Reporting players in Halo Infinite can help 343 issue bans to those that use cheats or make the general playing experience unpleasant, so here’s how you can report players.

Halo Infinite doesn’t feature a traditional report feature, but there is a method you can use to help ban cheaters and toxic players. Just like most free-to-play multiplayer games, Halo Infinite’s matches can sometimes be ruined by those that use hacks to get an unfair advantage.

From deadly aimbots that instantly snap onto a Spartan’s head to wallhacks that reveal enemy locations, there are numerous options available to those that wish to effortlessly eliminate their foes.

While 343 have promised “consistent improvements” to tackle cheaters, Halo Infinite players are consistently finding matches filled with suspicious gameplay. Fortunately, there is a way that you can report a player in Halo Infinite.

How to report players in Halo Infinite

In order to report a player in Halo Infinite, you first need to make an account on the official Halo Waypoint website. Once you’ve done that, follow all the steps outlined below to begin submitting your evidence.

Log into your Halo Waypoint account. Scroll to the bottom of any article and click the submit a ticket button below the “Was this article helpful?” feedback area. Choose Enforcement – Report a Player from the issue type. Provide as much detail in all the required fields, then click Submit. Attach your photo or video evidence.

This method is best for capturing screenshots and recordings of verbal harassment/cheating in Halo Infinite. If you don’t have the means to capture your gameplay, then be sure to check out the method outlined below.

How to use Halo Infinite Theater mode to report cheaters

If you didn’t manage to get screenshots or videos of the player you wish to report, then Halo Infinites Theater mode will enable you to gather evidence. Unfortunately, this will not capture what occurred in text or verbal chat, but it can be helpful for catching any suspected cheaters.

To use and upload clips from Halo Infinite’s Theater mode, follow the instructions below:

Boot up Halo Infinite and go to the Halo Community Menu. Select Theater. Select My Match History. Select the match where the incident occurred. Select Watch Film. Confirm you want to load into the game level to watch the film. Find the relevant moment/s. Record your evidence. Log into your Halo Waypoint account. Scroll to the bottom of any article and click the submit a ticket. Upload your Theater mode footage.

Reporting a player in Halo Infinite may be a little lengthier than other competitive multiplayer games, but it’s important to issue a ticket to help rid multiplayer matches of any unsavory behavior.

So, there you have it, two ways you can report a player in Halo Infinite. For more Halo guides and news, be sure to check out our Halo Infinite page.