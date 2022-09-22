How to watch $250K HCS Orlando Major 2022: Schedule, format, groups

After nearly five months, another Halo Infinite Major is finally upon us. HCS Orlando is now in the spotlight as the world’s best teams descend upon Florida for a shot at the lion’s share of a $250,000 prize pool. From a look at the schedule to a full rundown on results as matches get underway, we’ve got you covered.

First Major since Kansas City in April.

Teams flying in from NA, EU, LA, and APAC regions.

$250,000 USD prize pool.

The wait is finally over. Five months since the last big HCS LAN event and we finally have another Major in the first full year of the Halo Infinite cycle. Rosters have been shaken up, organizations have departed the scene, and GAs have still been all the talk. But it’s now time for the world’s best to load in once again and prove themselves.

Squads from four distinct regions are in Orlando this weekend to push through the Open Bracket, Group Stage, and eventually, the Championship Bracket.

So before it gets underway, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about the HCS Orlando Major.

HCS Orlando Major: Streams

The HCS Orlando Major is set to kick off at 9AM PT | 12PM ET on Friday, September 23 and run late into the evening with the final matches set for 4:30PM PT | 7:30PM ET. It’s safe to assume both Saturday and Championship Sunday will begin at the same times and follow a similar schedule.

As always, games are set to feature across four separate broadcasts. Most of the action can be followed on the main Halo Twitch channel, while various other matchups will be shown on HCS, HCS Red, and HCS Blue. We’ve embedded the central stream here for your convenience.

HCS Orlando Major: Groups

No different from usual, teams are split into four batches for the Group Stage. Squads from around the globe have all qualified for this placement and will be joined by teams who fight through the Open Bracket in Orlando.

Below is a full look at the HCS Orlando groups along with their current placements.

Group A

Placement Team Series Maps 1 Acend 0-0 0-0 2 FaZe Clan 0-0 0-0 3 OpTic Gaming 0-0 0-0 4 Chiefs Esports Club 0-0 0-0 5 TBA 0-0 0-0

Group B

Placement Team Series Maps 1 CintaNegra Esports 0-0 0-0 2 Gamers First 0-0 0-0 3 Native Gaming Red 0-0 0-0 4 Quadrant 0-0 0-0 5 TBA 0-0 0-0

Group C

Placement Team Series Maps 1 G2 Esports 0-0 0-0 2 Natus Vincere 0-0 0-0 3 Sentinels 0-0 0-0 4 Team Cruelty 0-0 0-0 5 TBA 0-0 0-0

Group D

Placement Team Series Maps 1 Cloud9 0-0 0-0 2 eUnited 0-0 0-0 3 JLINGZ Esports 0-0 0-0 4 Spacestation Gaming 0-0 0-0 5 TBA 0-0 0-0

HCS Orlando Major: Schedule & results

Friday, September 23

A Stream

Group Match PT ET BST Group A OpTic vs Acend 9AM 12PM 5PM Group D eUnited vs Spacestation 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Group B G1 vs Quadrant 12PM 3PM 8PM Group C Sentinels vs G2 Esports 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Group A OpTic vs FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM Group C Cloud9 vs eUnited 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

B Stream

Group Match PT ET BST Group B G1 vs N8V Red 9AM 12PM 5PM Group D Sentinels vs NAVI 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Group A FaZe vs Acend 12PM 3PM 8PM Group D Cloud9 vs Spacestation 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Group B N8V Red vs Quadrant 3PM 6PM 11PM Group D G2 Esports vs NAVI 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

C Stream

Group Match PT ET BST Group A FaZe vs Chiefs 9AM 12PM 5PM Group D Cloud9 vs JLINGZ 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Group A OpTic vs Chiefs 12PM 3PM 8PM Group D eUnited vs JLINGZ 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Group A Acend vs Chiefs 3PM 6PM 11PM Group D JLINGZ vs Spacestation 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

D Stream

Group Match PT ET BST Group B Quadrant vs Cintanegra 9AM 12PM 5PM Group C G2 Esports vs Cruelty 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Group B N8V Red vs Cintanegra 12PM 3PM 8PM Group C NAVI vs Cruelty 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Group B G1 vs Cintanegra 3PM 6PM 11PM Group C Sentinels vs Cruelty 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

HCS Orlando Major: Format

Keeping in line with the typical HCS LAN event format, the Orlando Major is split into multiple stages. At the lowest rung is the Open Bracket where dozens of teams battle in an enormous double-elimination bracket. Their goal is to reach the top eight and in doing so, earn a spot in the next stages. The top four advance through the Group Stage while the remaining four advance straight to the Championship Bracket.

In the Group Stage, 20 teams compete for seeding. The better they place in their respective group, the better run they’ll have through the Championship Bracket, at least on paper.

Finally, it all culminates in the Championship Bracket with 24 teams going head to head in a double-elimination tournament. All games are best of five except for the Grand Final series which is best of seven.

Of note for Orlando, the top 12 teams in the Championship bracket secure a spot at the $1m Halo World Championship event in October.

HCS Orlando Major: Teams