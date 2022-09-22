EsportsHalo

How to watch $250K HCS Orlando Major 2022: Schedule, format, groups

Brad Norton
Halo InfiniteHCS
HCS cinematicHCS

After nearly five months, another Halo Infinite Major is finally upon us. HCS Orlando is now in the spotlight as the world’s best teams descend upon Florida for a shot at the lion’s share of a $250,000 prize pool. From a look at the schedule to a full rundown on results as matches get underway, we’ve got you covered.

  • First Major since Kansas City in April.
  • Teams flying in from NA, EU, LA, and APAC regions.
  • $250,000 USD prize pool.

The wait is finally over. Five months since the last big HCS LAN event and we finally have another Major in the first full year of the Halo Infinite cycle. Rosters have been shaken up, organizations have departed the scene, and GAs have still been all the talk. But it’s now time for the world’s best to load in once again and prove themselves.

Squads from four distinct regions are in Orlando this weekend to push through the Open Bracket, Group Stage, and eventually, the Championship Bracket.

So before it gets underway, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about the HCS Orlando Major.

HCS Orlando Major: Streams

The HCS Orlando Major is set to kick off at 9AM PT | 12PM ET on Friday, September 23 and run late into the evening with the final matches set for 4:30PM PT | 7:30PM ET. It’s safe to assume both Saturday and Championship Sunday will begin at the same times and follow a similar schedule.

As always, games are set to feature across four separate broadcasts. Most of the action can be followed on the main Halo Twitch channel, while various other matchups will be shown on HCS, HCS Red, and HCS Blue. We’ve embedded the central stream here for your convenience.

HCS Orlando Major: Groups

No different from usual, teams are split into four batches for the Group Stage. Squads from around the globe have all qualified for this placement and will be joined by teams who fight through the Open Bracket in Orlando.

Below is a full look at the HCS Orlando groups along with their current placements.

Group A

PlacementTeamSeriesMaps
1Acend0-00-0
2FaZe Clan0-00-0
3OpTic Gaming0-00-0
4Chiefs Esports Club0-00-0
5TBA0-00-0

Group B

PlacementTeamSeriesMaps
1CintaNegra Esports0-00-0
2Gamers First0-00-0
3Native Gaming Red0-00-0
4Quadrant0-00-0
5TBA0-00-0

Group C

PlacementTeamSeriesMaps
1G2 Esports0-00-0
2Natus Vincere0-00-0
3Sentinels0-00-0
4Team Cruelty0-00-0
5TBA0-00-0

Group D

PlacementTeamSeriesMaps
1Cloud90-00-0
2eUnited0-00-0
3JLINGZ Esports0-00-0
4Spacestation Gaming0-00-0
5TBA0-00-0

HCS Orlando Major: Schedule & results

Friday, September 23

A Stream

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group AOpTic vs Acend9AM12PM5PM
Group DeUnited vs Spacestation10:30AM1:30PM6:30PM
Group BG1 vs Quadrant12PM3PM8PM
Group CSentinels vs G2 Esports1:30PM4:30PM9:30PM
Group AOpTic vs FaZe3PM6PM11PM
Group CCloud9 vs eUnited4:30PM7:30PM12:30AM

B Stream

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group BG1 vs N8V Red9AM12PM5PM
Group DSentinels vs NAVI10:30AM1:30PM6:30PM
Group AFaZe vs Acend12PM3PM8PM
Group DCloud9 vs Spacestation1:30PM4:30PM9:30PM
Group BN8V Red vs Quadrant3PM6PM11PM
Group DG2 Esports vs NAVI4:30PM7:30PM12:30AM

C Stream

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group AFaZe vs Chiefs9AM12PM5PM
Group DCloud9 vs JLINGZ10:30AM1:30PM6:30PM
Group AOpTic vs Chiefs12PM3PM8PM
Group DeUnited vs JLINGZ1:30PM4:30PM9:30PM
Group AAcend vs Chiefs3PM6PM11PM
Group DJLINGZ vs Spacestation4:30PM7:30PM12:30AM

D Stream

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group BQuadrant vs Cintanegra9AM12PM5PM
Group CG2 Esports vs Cruelty10:30AM1:30PM6:30PM
Group BN8V Red vs Cintanegra12PM3PM8PM
Group CNAVI vs Cruelty1:30PM4:30PM9:30PM
Group BG1 vs Cintanegra3PM6PM11PM
Group CSentinels vs Cruelty4:30PM7:30PM12:30AM

HCS Orlando Major: Format

Keeping in line with the typical HCS LAN event format, the Orlando Major is split into multiple stages. At the lowest rung is the Open Bracket where dozens of teams battle in an enormous double-elimination bracket. Their goal is to reach the top eight and in doing so, earn a spot in the next stages. The top four advance through the Group Stage while the remaining four advance straight to the Championship Bracket.

In the Group Stage, 20 teams compete for seeding. The better they place in their respective group, the better run they’ll have through the Championship Bracket, at least on paper.

Finally, it all culminates in the Championship Bracket with 24 teams going head to head in a double-elimination tournament. All games are best of five except for the Grand Final series which is best of seven.

Of note for Orlando, the top 12 teams in the Championship bracket secure a spot at the $1m Halo World Championship event in October.

HCS Orlando Major: Teams

TeamPlayers
OpTic GamingaPG, FormaL, Lucid, Trippy
Gamers Firstbubu dubu, PreDevoNatoR, Squalleye, Swish
SentinelsFrosty, LethuL, Royal2, Snakebite
Cloud9Bound, Eco, Penguin, StelluR
eUnitedRayne, RyaNoob, Snip3down, Suspector
G2 EsportsBarcode, Gilkey, Sabinater, Str8 Sick
Native RedDruk, Manny, SoulSnipe, Taulek
FaZe ClanFalcated, KingNick, Renegade, Spartan
AcendLqgend, Respectful, Sica, Snipedrone
QuadrantNurix, Shad, SLG, TchiK
Natus VincereJimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, Snakey
JLINGZ esportsMorguh, Phlux, Quad, SeptiQ
Spacestation Atzo, Drift, Pelu, Tapping Buttons
Team CrueltyDragoniaK, Goriloco, Noblc, Rinnegan
CintaNegra EsportsBorgi, Kroonoe, Not Jerry, SSTomm
Chiefs Esports ClubBeastn, BZIIRK, Madsy, Slayz

keep reading

Nurse Akali skin for LoL
League of Legends

Riot sneak in Akali buff ahead of Worlds 2022 with League of Legends hotfix

Andrew Amos
twitch partner logo
Entertainment

Former YouTube Gaming lead gives Twitch candid advice amid revenue split controversy

Eleni Thomas
Dunkey on the H3 Podcast
Gaming

YouTube legend Dunkey launches his own video game publisher, Bigmode

Brad Norton
loading...