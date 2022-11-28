LIVE: HCS 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

With the 2022 HCS season now in the books, it’s time for rostermania. As the HCS offseason unfolds, we’ll keep you up to date right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.
At the end of Halo Infinite’s first professional season of play, it was the Green Wall that stood tall as OpTic Gaming found their form and closed out a dominant HCS World Championship win.
Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
With this epic conclusion now in the rearview mirror, however, it’s time we shift our sights to the explosive offseason. Already we’ve seen players parting ways with top teams and organizations dropping entire rosters, making for one of the more unpredictable shakeups in recent years.
So to keep on top of every change as it occurs, we’ve got you covered here with a complete overview of the latest HCS 2023 rostermania news.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Current HCS 2023 rosters
Below is a look at every current HCS lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.
|Team
|Starting lineup
|Coach
|OpTic Gaming
|Lucid, Trippy, FormaL, aPG
|Lunchbox
|Cloud9
|–
|Hoaxer
|FaZe Clan
|Falcated, Renegade, Spartan, KingNick
|Tusk
|Sentinels
|Lethul, Royal2, SnakeBite, Frosty
|Royal1
|Fnatic
|–
|–
|eUnited
|–
|–
|G2 Esports
|Gilkey, Sabinater, Str8 SicK, Barcode
|Callous
|Navi
|Jimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, Snakey
|Wonderboy
|Spacestation Gaming
|–
|–
|Native Gaming Red
|Druk, Manny, SoulSnipe, Taulek
|Jam i am
|Oxygen Esports
|Common, TritoN, Boamx, Nemassist
|Trey
|Gamers First
|PreDovoNatoR, Squallaye, Swish, bubu dubu
|Eli the NINjA
|JLINGZ esports
|Morguh, Quad, Robs1n, Phlux
|Morguhh12
|Acend
|Lqgend, Sica, Snipedrone, Respectful
|KronosZer
|Complexity Gaming
|Vetra, MoNsTcR, CyKul, Neuronical
|Mikren
|Team WaR
|Envore, Hysteria, Rammyy, tonisun
|–
Latest HCS 2023 Rostermania updates
November 27
- Bound: Cloud9 → F/A
- Eco: Cloud9 → F/A
- Penguin: Cloud9 → F/A
- StelluR: Cloud9 → F/A
November 11
- Sceptify: Fnatic → F/A
- Artic: Fnatic → F/A
- Juziro: Fnatic → F/A
- Suppressed: Fnatic → F/A
- Drift: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
- Pelu: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
- Tapping Buttons: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
- Atzo: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
- Rayne: eUnited → F/A
- RyaNoob: eUnited → F/A
- Suspector: eUnited → F/A
October 26
- Snip3down: FaZe Clan → Retired
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.