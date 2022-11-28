LIVE: HCS 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With the 2022 HCS season now in the books, it’s time for rostermania. As the HCS offseason unfolds, we’ll keep you up to date right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

At the end of Halo Infinite’s first professional season of play, it was the Green Wall that stood tall as OpTic Gaming found their form and closed out a dominant HCS World Championship win.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

With this epic conclusion now in the rearview mirror, however, it’s time we shift our sights to the explosive offseason. Already we’ve seen players parting ways with top teams and organizations dropping entire rosters, making for one of the more unpredictable shakeups in recent years.

Article continues after ad

So to keep on top of every change as it occurs, we’ve got you covered here with a complete overview of the latest HCS 2023 rostermania news.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

HCS OpTic walked away with a Major win and a World Championship in the 2022 season.

Current HCS 2023 rosters

Below is a look at every current HCS lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.

Team Starting lineup Coach OpTic Gaming Lucid, Trippy, FormaL, aPG Lunchbox Cloud9 – Hoaxer FaZe Clan Falcated, Renegade, Spartan, KingNick Tusk Sentinels Lethul, Royal2, SnakeBite, Frosty Royal1 Fnatic – – eUnited – – G2 Esports Gilkey, Sabinater, Str8 SicK, Barcode Callous Navi Jimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, Snakey Wonderboy Spacestation Gaming – – Native Gaming Red Druk, Manny, SoulSnipe, Taulek Jam i am Oxygen Esports Common, TritoN, Boamx, Nemassist Trey Gamers First PreDovoNatoR, Squallaye, Swish, bubu dubu Eli the NINjA JLINGZ esports Morguh, Quad, Robs1n, Phlux Morguhh12 Acend Lqgend, Sica, Snipedrone, Respectful KronosZer Complexity Gaming Vetra, MoNsTcR, CyKul, Neuronical Mikren Team WaR Envore, Hysteria, Rammyy, tonisun –

Latest HCS 2023 Rostermania updates

November 27

Bound: Cloud9 → F/A

Cloud9 → F/A Eco: Cloud9 → F/A

Cloud9 → F/A Penguin: Cloud9 → F/A

Cloud9 → F/A StelluR: Cloud9 → F/A

November 11

Sceptify: Fnatic → F/A

Fnatic → F/A Artic: Fnatic → F/A

Fnatic → F/A Juziro: Fnatic → F/A

Fnatic → F/A Suppressed: Fnatic → F/A

Fnatic → F/A Drift: Spacestation Gaming → F/A

Spacestation Gaming → F/A Pelu : Spacestation Gaming → F/A

: Spacestation Gaming → F/A Tapping Buttons : Spacestation Gaming → F/A

: Spacestation Gaming → F/A Atzo : Spacestation Gaming → F/A

: Spacestation Gaming → F/A Rayne: eUnited → F/A

eUnited → F/A RyaNoob : eUnited → F/A

: eUnited → F/A Suspector: eUnited → F/A

October 26

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.