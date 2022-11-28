EsportsHalo

LIVE: HCS 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

HCS
HCS graphicHCS

With the 2022 HCS season now in the books, it’s time for rostermania. As the HCS offseason unfolds, we’ll keep you up to date right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

At the end of Halo Infinite’s first professional season of play, it was the Green Wall that stood tall as OpTic Gaming found their form and closed out a dominant HCS World Championship win.

With this epic conclusion now in the rearview mirror, however, it’s time we shift our sights to the explosive offseason. Already we’ve seen players parting ways with top teams and organizations dropping entire rosters, making for one of the more unpredictable shakeups in recent years.

So to keep on top of every change as it occurs, we’ve got you covered here with a complete overview of the latest HCS 2023 rostermania news.

HCS Orlando OpTic on stageHCS
OpTic walked away with a Major win and a World Championship in the 2022 season.

Current HCS 2023 rosters

Below is a look at every current HCS lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.

TeamStarting lineupCoach
OpTic GamingLucid, Trippy, FormaL, aPGLunchbox
Cloud9Hoaxer
FaZe ClanFalcated, Renegade, Spartan, KingNickTusk
SentinelsLethul, Royal2, SnakeBite, FrostyRoyal1
Fnatic
eUnited
G2 EsportsGilkey, Sabinater, Str8 SicK, BarcodeCallous
NaviJimbo, Kimbo, Mighty, SnakeyWonderboy
Spacestation Gaming
Native Gaming RedDruk, Manny, SoulSnipe, TaulekJam i am
Oxygen EsportsCommon, TritoN, Boamx, NemassistTrey
Gamers FirstPreDovoNatoR, Squallaye, Swish, bubu dubuEli the NINjA
JLINGZ esportsMorguh, Quad, Robs1n, PhluxMorguhh12
AcendLqgend, Sica, Snipedrone, RespectfulKronosZer
Complexity GamingVetra, MoNsTcR, CyKul, NeuronicalMikren
Team WaREnvore, Hysteria, Rammyy, tonisun

Latest HCS 2023 Rostermania updates

November 27

  • Bound: Cloud9 → F/A
  • Eco: Cloud9 → F/A
  • Penguin: Cloud9 → F/A
  • StelluR: Cloud9 → F/A

November 11

  • Sceptify: Fnatic → F/A
  • Artic: Fnatic → F/A
  • Juziro: Fnatic → F/A
  • Suppressed: Fnatic → F/A
  • Drift: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
  • Pelu: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
  • Tapping Buttons: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
  • Atzo: Spacestation Gaming → F/A
  • Rayne: eUnited → F/A
  • RyaNoob: eUnited → F/A
  • Suspector: eUnited → F/A

October 26

