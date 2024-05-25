Fortnite sees massive day-one player count drops with Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 had the lowest day-one player count of Chapter 5, with only 2.28 million logging on.

After the explosive success of Chapter 4 Season OG, players were excited for the start of Chapter 5, resulting in almost 8 million players tuning in to Season 1.

However, as the seasons have gone on, fewer players have turned up to experience the thrill of the first day of the season. As the third season of Chapter 5, “Wrecked” has had the lowest turnout rate so far.

As revealed by well-known Fortnite leaker Shiina posted the results of the player count between seasons on X. Which sparked conversation among players as to why the turnout would be as low as it was.

“If you can’t enjoy Chapter 5 (weapons, bullet drop off, map), this season won’t do it for you either, hence why I believe it’s lowering each season. OG was such a peak because it was simple and recognizable,” explained one X user.

Fortnite introduced multiple new mechanics in Season 3, completely changing how the game was played. With the addition of new vehicle mods, medallions, and movement with Nitro, there are very few gameplay similarities from the previous season.

For those who aren’t fond of driving around for a large portion of the game or don’t like dealing with vehicles, this season may not be for you.

Wrecked is almost entirely based on these new weapon mods and how they can elevate gameplay. This, in turn, makes the players rely less on gun skills and more on surviving a demolition derby.

It is only day two of Chapter 5 Season 3, and Fortnite has several weeks to tune and tweak the current meta, which could lead to more players returning. However it’s clear that the fast-paced style of Wrecked isn’t to everyone’s liking.