Warzone devs respond to Massive Resurgence feedback but fans still aren’t happy

The Haunting is back for another year across Warzone and MW2.

Infinity Ward’s explanation for decreasing Warzone Massive Resurgence’s player count to 100 from 150 fell on deaf ears.

Sledgehammer Games is at the helm for Modern Warfare 3, and community members applauded the devs for their transparency during the open beta. After just one day of testing, the devs rolled out an update to nerf Battle Rage amid a wave of outrage.

And then, the devs released a major update ahead of the beta’s second weekend that addressed community concerns over “inconsistent” enemy visibility, “random” spawns, and a “horrible” delay after sliding.

Community members drew comparisons between how Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward handled community feedback. Players specifically pointed out how Infinity Ward refused to revert the mini-map even after players complained about the change during the MW2 beta.

Infinity Ward’s refusal to lean on community sentiment frustrated the user base. And now, even when the MW2 devs made an attempt to listen to feedback, it ended up backfiring.

Warzone Massive Resurgence

On October 18, the Warzone devs controversially decreased Warzone’s Massive Resurgence player count from 150 to 100. Community members slammed the decision and pleaded for the change to be reverted.

Instead, Infinity Ward responded one day later: “We received feedback that, with all of The Haunting activities in the mix, Massive Resurgence felt a bit too chaotic. We temporarily reduced the Player count from 150 to 100 to alleviate this. This lower Player count retains the welcome excitement of Massive Resurgence but provides a bit more breathing room for Players to experience all The Haunting has to offer. Please note that this adjustment will only remain active through The Haunting and will return to the normal Player count once the event concludes. Happy hunting!”

It’s important to note that the decreased player count is only temporary and will be reverted once the Haunting event ends. Despite that, community members blasted the devs for just starting to listen to feedback now and for still getting it wrong.

ModernWarzone responded: “So now you’re listening to feedback? Didn’t see people complaining about it being too chaotic anywhere I looked, just complaints that people can 3rd party the pharaoh and the Butcher.”

Meanwhile, CharlieIntel sarcastically commented: “Listening to feedback? Really?”

And Warzone content creator IceManIsaac added: “I really appreciate the transparency (even if it’s after the fact), but if players wanted less chaos, they could queue into regular BR Duos/Quads. It still has all the in-game events and only 100 players.”

This comes after Raven Software permanently decreased Warzone’s player count from 150 to 100 on Al Mazrah. IceManIsaac urged the devs to leave MW3’s battle royale map at 150 players, or it will be a “snooze fest.”

