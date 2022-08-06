Halo devs respond after Jervalin completed MoistCr1TiKal’s Halo 2 LASO challenge

Twitch speedrunner and winner of MoistCr1TiKal’s $20K LASO challenge, Jervalin, went viral after completing the near-impossible feat – and even the Halo devs chimed in to show how impressed they were.

Popular streamer MoistCr1TiKal wanted to see gaming history made so he laid down a huge bounty to see if someone could finally make the push to complete Halo 2 LASO (Legendary, All Skulls On) without dying.

It’s been an accomplishment that has eluded Halo speedrunners for nearly two decades but it only took Jervalin two weeks from when the challenge was issued to finally put the perfect run together.

Through hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of trial and error, glitch jump research, and more, the Halo speedrunner was finally able to clear the biggest hurdle in the game’s history.

Halo team congratulates Jervalin

The achievement even caught the eye of the Halo team over at 343 Industries who gave a shout out to Jervalin for clearing one of gaming’s long standing challenges.

“There are those who said this day would never come, what are they to say now?” they said. “Congratulations to Jervalin on his legendary feat!”

It was a cool moment between the devs and speedrunner, who responded in kind to the recognition: “Thank you to everyone at Halo and all of those who supported and believed. This is incredible.”

Jervalin instantly went viral in the gaming community when he closed credits on the LASO campaign. Even MoistCr1TiKal was astounded at the winning moment saying he had “never been so happy to lose 20 grand.”

As one of the most beloved games of all time, Halo 2 has a special place for fans. Even if it’s been a long time since they played Master Chief’s second adventure, spectators knew how difficult the run could be.

It was a special moment to be sure as players, streamers, and even the Halo team recognized Jervalin’s incredible triumph.