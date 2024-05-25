Moistcr1tikal sets $10,000 speedrun bounty for Another Crab’s Treasure

Moistcr1tikal has returned with another speedrun challenge, offering a $10,000 bounty for whoever masters Another Crab’s Treasure.

After announcing his plan to host monthly speedrunning challenges back in early February 2023, Moistcr1tikal’s popular bounties “just kind of stopped.”

Viewers and gamers were left scratching their heads and wondering what had happened, but now Moistcr1tikal is clearing up any confusion with a new bounty for fans to look forward to.

While he “really enjoyed” hosting the challenges, Moistcr1tikal explained the frequency of them began to be pushed “further and further back” when he “kept wanting to grow it bigger and bigger.”

“It’s just been in this limbo for a while, but I’m happy to say we’re taking it out of purgatory,” the YouTuber and Twitch streamer revealed. “We are dusting it off and we’re doing it big.”

Rather than bring back the monthly challenges, Moistcr1tikal shared speedrun bounties would be reserved for “big events” from now on. Therefore, the latest one will take place as a collaboration with Ludwig’s charity speedrunning event, Fast50.

Picking “one of [his] favorite games of the year,” Moistcr1tikal invited runners to become “Gods” at Another Crab’s Treasure — a game that “already has an established speedrunning community.”

To give participants time to “get familiar” with the game, Moistcr1tikal’s challenge has begun earlier than Fast50 and is already live now. All entries must be submitted by 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on June 2.

The current record is held by ‘spicee’, who managed to be the first sub 30, making the time to beat 29 minutes and 42 seconds.

“The route is fantastic,” Moistcr1tikal insisted. “It is super entertaining and it’s a really complicated and very well-optimized route.”

For anyone hoping to take part, Moistcr1tikal suggested taking the time to watch Chronos’ video for everything you need to know about the challenge and game. All rules can also be found on the speedrun challenge’s webpage.

The $10,000 cash prize will be distributed so that first place takes home $5,000, second place receives $2,500, third gets $1,250, fourth gets $500, fifth gets $250, and sixth to tenth place all win $100.