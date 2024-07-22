Best moments as Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed finally beat Chained Together

Kai Cenat literally chained himself up with IShowSpeed, as the duo beat the platformer game Chained Together on a live stream in under 12 hours. The stream was full of failed attempts, explosions of rage, and more.

Kai and Speed currently boast two of the most buzzing communities in streaming, and after they both wrapped up their planned content for the week, they met on July 21 to tackle ‘Chained Together’.

The game has tested the patience of players worldwide, tasking duos to avoid all obstacles and reach the summit, while being chained at the hip. To up the stakes, Kai and Speed literally tied themselves together with a chain that ran between two floors and was attached to a waist belt.

The stream lasted for just over 12 hours, and they managed to beat the game in the end – but not before lots of raging, trolling one another, hilarious failed attempts, and much more.

Speed and Kai yank each other’s chains

Kai and Speed were seated on different floors in the same hall, connected by the chain running through a staircase.

While they were full of confidence at the beginning, within an hour, they hit their first breaking point as they attempted to clear the driving level. As Kai was driving the car, he was thrown off the platform by a rotating fan, sending them right back to the bottom again.

However, while still falling, they could’ve saved themselves by hanging on to the floating rocks but Speed yanked the chain, ripping Kai out of his chair.

Although before this event, Kai had pranked Speed and pulled his chain while Speed was drinking water. As a result, Speed fell down his chair and spilled water all over his brother Jamal who was seated right next to him.

Speed also made Kai furious by telling him to press Alt+F4, claiming it would ‘save their progress’, but in reality, it just closes the game

Throughout the livestream, both streamers continued to yank each other’s chains causing the other to fall out of their chair as they raged after failed attempts.

Urinating in bottles because they’re “dedicated”

During the agonizing stream, Kai and Speed were exhausted after several failed attempts, considering taking a break to eat and sleep.

As they landed on the final biome and were left with the last 100 meters of the game, both had the urge to pee and wanted a break before they made the final climb.

Instead, Speed convinced Cenat to urinate in plastic bottles rather than waste any precious time. Right around the 12-hour mark of the stream, they showed their filled bottles to the camera as Cenat exclaimed, “No we’re dedicated! We’re dedicated!”

Finally unchained after 12 hours

Despite the struggles, they demonstrated great teamwork throughout, eventually reaching the very top. To celebrate their victory, they hurried to unchain the real chains tied to them as they roamed free with their characters near the gates of heaven.

Ending the stream, Kai and Speed showed each other some appreciation and thanked viewers who stayed throughout their grind to beat Chained Together.

For those wanting to catch up on the full 12-hour and 30-minute stream, check out Kai Cenat’s Twitch video here.