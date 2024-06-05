Destiny 2 streamers lavish praise on The Final Shape campaign as “Bungie’s best work”

Destiny 2 streamers who have already seen The Final Shape’s campaign through to its end (or what’s available of it, anyways) have been lavishing praise on the experience.

The culmination of a decade-long narrative dubbed the Light vs. Dark saga, Bungie’s most ambitious DLC to date, has Guardians finally following up on Lightfall by entering the Traveler to pursue the Witness.

How events unfold from there won’t be spoiled here, but suffice it to say, streamers faced intense server issues to beat the available campaign. Several notable content creators have shared their thoughts on X/Twitter, including Fangz.



“Finished the campaign, genuine rating: 10/10 EASILY,” they wrote. Skarrow9 doubled down: “Just finished the campaign and god damn. It was so f**king good all the way through. I just know this raid is going to kick ass.”

Echoing the positivity of their peers, raid extraordinaire Saltagreppo‘s spoiler-free review reads, “I had a very good time with it! Especially appreciated the variety in the environments. The final mission and cutscene, though were peak! Truly hyped for the Raid.”

Bungie Bungie has confirmed that The Witness will be a Raid boss in The Final Shape.

Aztecross didn’t beat around the bush, simply giving a “10/10” answer when asked what they thought of the overall experience. Kujay, on the other hand, labeled The Final Shape “Bungie’s best work,” specifically singling out a new enemy faction, the Dread, as an “awesome new enemy to fight.”

After weathering a difficult year due to layoffs and delays, Bungie’s efforts receiving such overwhelmingly positive early reviews is reassuring to see. The Final Shape’s launch hasn’t been without difficulties — players had issues logging in for hours after servers went live — but these will only be temporary.

There is still more to come too. A final mission is set to launch after the Raid is completed later this week. Hopefully, Bungie sticks those landings too to wrap up the first Destiny saga on a high.

