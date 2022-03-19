Dr Disrespect, Courage, and more back idea to bring Battle Royale to Halo Infinite

As Halo Infinite continues to plummet in popularity, fans are wondering why the FPS doesn’t feature a battle royale, which has caught the attention of Dr Disrespect, Courage, and others.

Halo Infinite was one of the most hyped games of 2021, but just a few months after release the player base has shrunk exponentially.

Now, several influencers have praised an idea for what could have been, if 343 had decided to embrace a battle royale mode from day one.

Halo battle royale: what could have been

Halo should have spent the last 6 years making the best BR possible with all the available lore while using forge world to create multiple maps from previous Halo’s as the POI’s. Do that and just update H5 competitive settings for tournaments, arena shooters just stale AF man — FaZe Snip3down (@Snip3down) March 19, 2022

In a tweet that’s since garnered thousands of likes — including from influencers like Dr Disrespect, CouRage, and more — Halo pro Snip3down imagined what could have been if 343 had focused on a battle royale mode.

