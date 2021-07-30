CouRage gives honest verdict of Halo Infinite after gameplay tech preview

Fans are beginning to give their verdict on Halo Infinite’s early beta preview, with one of those fans being YouTube streaming star Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, who posted a 2-minute video on Twitter giving his initial feedback on the tech preview.

With the game already being delayed once due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games set to release this year. The delay left fans of the Halo series eager to get their hands on the game, and this weekend is their first chance.

While this first tech preview for Halo Infinite isn’t anything special in terms of what we can expect at launch, it certainly hasn’t disappointed.

CouRage’s thoughts on Halo Infinite

Something that CouRage praised multiple times on Twitter is the iconic Halo soundtrack, which has appeared in nearly every game in the Halo series except Halo 4. The soundtrack music is one of the most recognizable soundtracks in gaming.

“I literally cried opening Halo Infinite. I was listening to the Halo music just thinking back on where I once was playing Halo 2 in my basement in middle school.” CouRage said on Twitter.

While praising the game, CouRage also voiced a few of his concerns about sniping and the plasma grenades. “Something felt off about the sniping, like when you’re scoped in it feels a little bit weird. The plasma grenades also look a bit underwhelming.”

Sorry for the long video pic.twitter.com/MuXgC2nEn4 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 30, 2021

“There’s only so much fun you can have when playing with bots, so take that with a grain of salt. There’s a lot of things that I’m looking at and seen taking from other games and adding in looks good so far, but we’ll see how PVP plays,” said CouRage.

Although no release date is official, we can expect Halo Infinite to launch in November this year.