How to play Halo Infinite early – technical preview sign-up guide - Dexerto

The first official reveal of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer gameplay dropped during Microsoft’s E3 2021 presentation, and while the game won’t be widely available until the holiday season, here’s how you can get your hands on it a little early.

Fans had high hopes for Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase, and the publisher did not disappoint — they delighted the community with a first look at Halo’s highly anticipated multiplayer gameplay coming to PC and Xbox consoles in 2021.

While the next Halo installment isn’t slated for full release until the holiday season, there is a way you can set yourself up for a chance to jump into Infinite’s multiplayer a little early. Here’s everything you need to know about getting yourself into Halo Infinite’s technical previews.

Halo Infinite technical preview sign-up guide

In a blog post shared by 343 Industries after the Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal, the developer outlined a plethora of details about what to expect when hopping into the arena this fall — including how to get your hands on the game’s multiplayer offering a little early.

343 revealed that Halo Insiders will be eligible to participate in limited technical previews later in the summer, before the game’s full release in the fall. Here’s exactly how you can set yourself up for a chance to play Halo Infinite early.

Register for a Halo Insider account (if you don’t have one already) Verify the email address being used by your Halo Insider account Make sure your Halo Insider profile is completely filled out Keep an eye out for any exclusive invitations to participate in Halo Infinite’s technical preview sessions

And there you have it: that’s everything you need to do for a chance to participate in Halo Infinite’s early previews that Microsoft and 343 Industries have planned leading up to the game’s release.

The Halo Infinite developer is doubling-down on the importance of community feedback with Halo Infinite, and they “will be working closely with the community to shape and evolve the game via feedback and future technical previews.”

If you’re dying to get your hands on Infinite’s multiplayer and don’t want to wait another second, make sure you’re signed up for the Halo Insider program, have your account info filled out, and your email verified so 343 can invite you to one of their technical previews — if you’re lucky.