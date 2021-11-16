Best Halo Infinite controller settings: Aim assist, sensitivity & more

Now Halo Infinite multiplayer has officially launched, which controller settings are optimal and best for picking up kills in online matches?

While hopping into Halo Infinite multiplayer is a dream come true for a lot of long-time fans, finding the correct settings to optimize your gameplay can take hours of tweaking and experimenting.

This is especially true for options like sensitivity and deadzone, which can feel different depending on which FPS you’re playing.

Although the majority of your settings will come down to preference, we’ve compiled a list of what we think are the best settings for playing Halo Infinite online, and should allow you to get a head start over the competition.

Best Halo Infinite controller settings

Keep in mind, it’s important you use the settings below as baseline and then tweak them according to your preferences. This may take a few matches, but after enough experimenting, you’ll reach the perfect setup for you.

Button Layout

Button Layout: Default

Default Thumbstick Layout: Default

Default Vibration: Off

Movement & Aiming

Invert Look (Vertical) : Off

: Off Invert Look (Horizontal) : Off

: Off Invert Flight: Off

Off Hold to Crouch: Off

Off Hold to Zoom: On

On Hold to Sprint: Off

Off Movement Assisted Steering: Off

Off Maintain Sprint: On

On Auto Clamber: On

On Step Jump: On

Sensitivity & Acceleration

Look Acceleration: 5

5 Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 6

6 Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 6

Zoom Sensitivity

Zoom Level: 1.4x

1.4x 1.4x Sensitivity: 0.9

Move Thumbstick

Center Deadzone: 2.0

2.0 Max Input Threshold: 10.0

10.0 Axial Deadzone: 2.0

Look Thumbstick

Center Deadzone: 2.0

2.0 Max Input Threshold: 10.0

10.0 Axial Deadzone: 2.0

Out of all of the settings, it’s deadzonez and sensitivity that will require most changes from player to player, but hopping into the practice range and optimizing these options can make a huge difference in your matches.

So, there you have it, those are the best settings for taking down your opponents in Halo Infinite multiplayer and picking up more victories.

