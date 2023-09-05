Sea of Stars is a charming RPG where players level up characters as they progress through the game’s adventure, but what is the max level cap you can reach? Here’s everything you need to know about the level cap in the game.

Sabotage Studio’s latest project is Sea of Stars, an indie RPG inspired by the classics such as Breath of Fire and Chrono Trigger. Throughout the game, you’ll embark on a compelling adventure and engage in traditional turn-based combat against a variety of enemies.

Like the majority of RPGs, as you progress and gain experience your characters will level up in Sea of Stars, but you may be wondering what the max level cap is in the RPG. While some games let you level into the hundreds, others have a much lower max level but require more experience to progress.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the max level cap in Sea of Stars.

Sabotage Studio Sea of Stars is inspired by classic JRPGs.

What is the max level cap in Sea of Stars?

The max level cap in Sea of Stars is level 30.

While this cap may seem a bit low compared to some other games in the genre, players will need to build up a hefty amount of experience between levels which makes the process a bit slower. One benefit to the leveling system in the game is that it allows players to customize their character’s stats to increase their HP, MP, Physical Attack or Defense, and Magic Attack or Defense.

Each time you level up in the game, you can choose a bonus stat to improve and this can help you tailor your party members to specific builds. So, if you want to make a character into a physical powerhouse in combat, it would be best to apply bonus points to HP and Physical Attack. On the other hand, if you want to create a magic build, increasing MP and Magic Attack would be the way to go.

That’s everything you need to know about the max level cap in Sea of Stars! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

