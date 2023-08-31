Wondering how you can adjust the difficulty settings in Sea of Stars? Here’s everything you need to know to either increase the challenge or make your experience easier in the game.

Sabotage Studios’ latest project, Sea of Stars has gotten off to a fantastic start, selling 100k copies in just a single day. The indie RPG is a love letter to classic titles like Chrono Trigger, Breath of Fire, and Secret of Mana, and gives players the opportunity to experience a grand adventure in a vibrant world.

The game uses a traditional turn-based combat system, and while JRPG veterans may find the mechanics easy to wrap their heads around, it might be more challenging for newcomers. Thankfully, the game allows players to adjust the difficulty so they can tailor their experience.

Whether you just want to enjoy the story, or you want to tackle the biggest challenege Sea of Stars has to offer, here’s how you can change the difficulty settings in the game.

Sabotage Studio An image of an official Sea of Stars artwork.

Sea of Stars difficulty settings explained

Sea of Stars doesn’t have traditional difficulty settings that are available to select when the game begins, however, you can still adjust the amount of challenege thanks to the unique customizable mechanics

You can adjust the difficulty in Sea of Stars by using a number of Relics that all have distinct benefits. These Relics can be found in the ‘Status‘ options of the Main Menu where you’ll simply need to scroll down until you reach the ‘Relics‘ tab.

At the beginning of the game, players will receive the Amulet of Storytelling which is a great option for those looking to experience the game’s story without the challenege of combat. With this Relic equipment, you’ll automatically heal after each battle, and your overall HP will always be doubled.

If you want more of a challenege however, the Artful Gambit reduces your overall HP by 95% in combat making the game much more difficult, however, it does reward you with bonuses for correctly timing attacks and blocks.

While these 2 Relics are the main resources that can impact Sea of Stars difficulty, as you play through the game you’ll come across other Relics that can affect it in smaller ways such as increasing the discounts you receive from merchants in shops.

That’s everything you need to know about Sea of Stars difficulty settings! For more on the game, check out our guides below:

